Vikings excited to unveil full arsenal of weapons in T.J. Hockenson's return
T.J. Hockenson's long-awaited return to the Vikings' offense is finally here. Just over ten months since his injury against the Lions last season and just over nine months since his ACL repair surgery, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end will be back on the field on Sunday night against the Colts, playing without any limitations.
Hockenson's return comes just in the nick of time for the Vikings, who have lost two in a row after starting 5-0 and have had some difficulty sustaining productive offense over the course of four quarters in recent weeks. Everyone in the team's building is thrilled to be adding one of their best players back into the mix.
"I think T.J.'s ready to play, (he looks) as good as he's really looked since we’ve gotten him here and that’s saying something considering the impact he made right away in ’22 and then the season he was having last year at the time when he got hurt," Kevin O'Connell said. "I know he's excited. Everybody's excited to have him back out there. Huge part of our system and offense and organization to have 87 back out there."
What makes Hockenson so valuable is that he does everything you could want a tight end to do — and he does it at a high level. He can block in the run game, even if that's not his main role. And where he really shines is as a pass-catcher who creates matchup problems for the defense, especially over the middle of the field. In man coverage, he's too quick for most linebackers and too big and physical for most safeties or slot corners. Against zones, he's quite good at finding open space and running after the catch.
"I think you've seen throughout his career just the production that he brings and the mismatch that he can create against safeties, linebackers, his ability to win versus match or man coverage," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "All those things are pretty unique for a tight end who also gives you value in the run game as well, like he does. I think he's a complete tight end."
Tight ends are often referred to as "security blankets" for quarterbacks, and there's no doubt Hockenson's presence will make life easier for Sam Darnold. He's a quality separator and friendly target who can frequently be an outlet on short or intermediate routes within a progression. O'Connell talked this week about wanting to help Darnold get the ball out quicker at times, which is something a star tight end can certainly help with.
When the Vikings traded for Hockenson before the deadline two years ago, he and Kirk Cousins quickly established a rapport, connecting nine times for 70 yards in a win over the Commanders just days after Hockenson arrived in Minnesota. The hope is that he can hit the ground running with Darnold in the same fashion.
"For me, to be out there and just be a piece of the puzzle, I think he's gonna like having me out there," Hockenson said. "And we're gonna have some fun together for sure."
The two haven't been able to practice together much until recently, but Darnold's watched plenty of tape to see how Hockenson operates and gets open.
"Watching it last year a ton and kind of talking to him a little bit, just his ability to separate versus man and find the open spots in zones," Darnold said of what Hockenson will bring to the offense. "I think he's just really smart and savvy the way he can get open that way."
What's most exciting for the Vikings is what adding Hockenson back into the mix can mean for their entire offense. He's such a threat when he's on the field that teams can't dedicate all of their attention towards stopping Justin Jefferson.
"Winning man-to-man, obviously we have Jets on the outside," Hockenson said. "So he obviously takes a lot of attention. And so when I'm out there, they can't double everybody, so it leaves me either one-on-one with a backer or a nickel or a safety, and that's fun for me."
Hockenson's elite receiving ability from the tight end position opens things up for Jefferson and everyone else in the Vikings' passing game. He's such a central part of what O'Connell wants to do and how he wants to attack defenses. While Johnny Mundt has filled in admirably, it's been an element that they've missed since Hockenson's injury.
Sunday will be the first time ever where the Vikings have Jefferson, Hockenson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones on the field together. With that kind of skill position group, the possibilities seem endless.
"Having Jordan, me, Speedy (Jalen Nailor), T.J., Aaron Jones, we have so many different weapons on our offense at this very moment," Jefferson said. "This is the first time all of us are going to be on the field at the same time. ... It's gonna be a crazy sight."