Vikings expected to 'keep their eyes open' for veteran backup quarterback
Sam Darnold was always expected to be the Vikings’ Week 1 starting quarterback, but that fully became a certainty when rookie J.J. McCarthy was ruled out for the season after undergoing a full meniscus repair on Wednesday. But the Vikings could still look to add a veteran quarterback.
While Darnold is locked in as the starting quarterback heading into the quickly-approaching NFL season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport expects the Vikings to “keep their eyes open” for a veteran quarterback that might be released or traded as teams cut down to their 53-man rosters.
“I would expect the Vikings to kind of keep their eyes open for a veteran quarterback, maybe sort of a cutdown-day trade, maybe someone who is released unexpected,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Always going to scour the league for some depth options, but make no mistake, it is going to be Sam Darnold now as their starter, as it was before, going forward.”
Darnold was listed as the first quarterback on the Vikings’ depth chart even before McCarthy's injury. McCarthy was slated to be the backup, Nick Mullens was listed as the third-stringer and Jaren Hall was the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. Those two have now each moved up a spot.
Mullens was the backup to Kirk Cousins last season and got some run when Cousins went down with a torn Achilles. Mullens appeared in five games and threw for 1,306 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 68% of his passes. While he had several flashes, Mullens is a very boom or bust-type quarterback, whose risk-taking often resulted in turnovers.
Hall, meanwhile, started the next game against the Atlanta Falcons — Mullens was injured at the time — following Cousins’ injury, completing 5-of-6 passes for 78 yards and running the ball twice for 11 yards. His second carry, however, Hall was stuffed at the goal line and suffered a concussion.
That kept Hall out long enough for Josh Dobbs to light the world on fire and Mullens to return from injury. He didn't see the field again until a New Year's Eve game against the rival Green Bay Packers, a disaster of the game for Hall and the Vikings in which he completed just 5-of-10 passes for 67 yards and an interception. In all, Hall played in three games and threw for 168 yards and the pick.
Hall similarly struggled in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing just 7-of-17 passes for 63 yards. He did, however, lead a nine-play, 39-yard drive in the waning minutes of the game that resulted in a game-winning, 39-yard field goal from rookie kicker Will Reichard.
Nevertheless, if the Vikings aren’t confident in their two quarterback options behind Darnold should he suffer an injury or struggle, perhaps another quarterback could surface as teams cut down to their 53-mans. That could be something to monitor as the season draws closer and closer.
The Vikings begin the regular season on Sept. 8 when they visit the New York Giants.