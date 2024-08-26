Vikings' experience on defense could make them dangerous in 2024
The Vikings' addition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier this month just adds to the wealth of experienced veterans they've accumulated on the defensive side of the ball. This should be a smart, versatile defense in year two under coordinator Brian Flores, who has a wide range of players who have seen a lot of football in the NFL.
Look at the number of games played by the 14 defenders who are projected to have starter-caliber roles heading into this season.
Player
NFL games played (including playoffs)
S Harrison Smith
183
CB Stephon Gilmore
173
DT Jonathan Bullard
101
CB Shaq Griffin
93
DT Harrison Phillips
85
DT Jerry Tillery
79
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
74
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
71
S Josh Metellus
66
OLB Jonathan Greenard
50
S Camryn Bynum
49
LB Blake Cashman
46
LB Ivan Pace Jr.
17
OLB Dallas Turner
0
Everyone outside of Pace and Turner has played at least three seasons worth of games. Most of the Vikings' key pieces on defense are in their late 20s, which puts them right in the prime of their career. Then you've got guys like Smith and Gilmore, who were both first-round picks way back in 2012. They're two of the most productive defensive backs of their generation and should provide substantial wisdom and leadership.
Even some of the Vikings' depth pieces have significant experience in the league. Backups Bobby McCain (132), Kamu Grugier-Hill (120), Fabian Moreau (109), and Jihad Ward (107) have all played in at least 100 games in their NFL careers. I've got all four making the cut in my final 53-man roster prediction.
Casual NFL fans probably aren't aware that the Vikings finished 11th in defensive DVOA last year in Flores' first season in Minnesota. They also might know that the Vikings lost Danielle Hunter in free agency this year, while not realizing how much they added to replace him (Greenard, Van Ginkel, Turner).
With Flores coaching a unit that has experience and talent at all three levels, the Vikings' defense has a chance to be very dangerous in 2024. That would be huge for a Minnesota team that is transitioning to life after Kirk Cousins on offense and faces a daunting schedule.