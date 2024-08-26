One final Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster prediction before cutdown day
Roster cuts are underway for the Vikings. They went from 91 players down to 77 on Monday by moving on from 14 longshots, many of whom had just arrived recently. By Tuesday afternoon, they'll have set an initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. They'll also be keeping a close eye on trade possibilities and additions that could make sense among the more than 1,100 players who will be cut by the league's 31 other teams.
Let's dive into one final 53-man roster prediction ahead of cutdown day. (Players listed in italics were waived on Monday).
Offense (25 players)
Quarterbacks (3)
- In: Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
- Out: Matt Corral
Before today, I was expecting the Vikings to waive Hall and try to get him through to their practice squad, even though he was impressive in Saturday's preseason finale against the Eagles. But then Tom Pelissero noted that the emergency third QB rule from last year has been changed to where teams can no longer dress a QB from their practice squad every week. So now Hall's probably making the roster.
Running backs and fullback (4)
- In: Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, C.J. Ham, Kene Nwangwu
- Out: Myles Gaskin, DeWayne McBride, Mo Ibrahim
This may be the only position group where there's basically no discussion to be had. Gaskin would be nice to have on the practice squad if he doesn't explore his options elsewhere.
Wide receivers (6)
- In: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, Trent Sherfield
- Out: Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, Thayer Thomas, Malik Knowles, N'Keal Harry, Justin Hall
I anticipate the Vikings keeping both Jackson and Sherfield on the roster. Jackson had an outstanding training camp and preseason, and he could be needed for some snaps in Week 1 if Addison (ankle) can't play. Sherfield's experience and run-blocking ability are valuable as well.
Tight ends (3)
- In: Johnny Mundt, Josh Oliver, Nick Muse
- IR: T.J. Hockenson
- Out: Robert Tonyan, Trey Knox, Sammis Reyes, Neal Johnson
Tonyan's injury has seemingly cemented Muse as the TE3 to begin the season. Hockenson is still likely hoping for a post-bye return on October 20, so Mundt will be heavily involved in the offense until then.
Offensive line (9)
- In: Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram, Brian O'Neill, David Quessenberry, Walter Rouse, Dan Feeney, Tyrese Robinson
- Out: Dalton Risner, Michael Jurgens, Henry Byrd, Spencer Rolland, Doug Nester, Matt Cindric, Chuck Filiaga
Yes, that's Risner — who started 11 games for the Vikings last season and 73 over his five-year career — in the out section. He simply hasn't been healthy during training camp. Feeney has also been banged up lately, but he's needed as the backup center. I've got the Vikings keeping Robinson, who played well at both guard spots during the preseason. With that said, I wouldn't be surprised if Risner makes it.
Defense (25 players)
Defensive line (5)
- In: Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery, Jonah Williams, Levi Drake Rodriguez
- Out: Taki Taimani, Jalen Redmond, Jaquelin Roy, James Lynch, Tyler Manoa
Taimani was the Vikings' highest-graded player this preseason, so there's perhaps a slight risk that they'll lose him on waivers. But I think the five names I've listed are all safe, and I don't anticipate the Vikings keeping six defensive linemen on the roster. They'll try to get Taimani and perhaps Redmond through to the practice squad.
Outside linebackers (5)
- In: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Pat Jones II, Jihad Ward
- IR: Gabriel Murphy
- Out: Andre Carter II, Bo Richter, Owen Porter
I think the Vikings want the veteran Ward on the roster. I also think they'd like to keep Murphy around, so they could go the IR route with him. They'll try to get Carter and Richter — who combined for 15 pressures and four sacks in the preseason — through to the practice squad.
Linebackers (4)
- In: Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dallas Gant
- Out: Brian Asamoah II, Jordan Kunaszyk
More and more, it sounds like Asamoah could be cut or traded. So let's give his spot to Gant, an undrafted rookie who had a strong preseason. Kunaszyk has plenty of special teams experience, but I don't think that'll be enough to get him onto the roster.
Safeties (5)
- In: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Bobby McCain
- Out: Lewis Cine
Cine had his big moment in the second preseason game against the Browns, but he returned to being underwhelming against the Eagles. He's still a trade candidate who could benefit from a change of scenery.
Cornerbacks (6)
- In: Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Fabian Moreau, Dwight McGlothern, Jay Ward
- Out: Akayleb Evans, Duke Shelley, Nahshon Wright, A.J. Green III, Jaylin Williams
At this point, it kind of feels like none of the defenders the Vikings drafted in 2022 (Cine, Asamoah, Evans) are making it. If they're not traded, they'll probably be waived. We'll see — maybe I'm wrong. I've got McGlothern making it after a stellar preseason and Ward sticking around on the roster due to his CB/S versatility and his special teams role.
Specialists (3)
- In: Will Reichard, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola
The Reichard hype train kept rolling on Saturday as he made all six of his kicks. Five were chip shots, but his 57-yard field goal was a continuation of what he's done all camp long.