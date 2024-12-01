Vikings in 'no rush' to have Daniel Jones up as backup quarterback
Newly-signed quarterback Daniel Jones was not active for the Vikings for Sunday afternoon's game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which comes just days after him signing with the team's practice squad.
Jones was waived by the New York Giants on Monday and signed with the Vikings' practice squad on Wednesday. With that short of a window to learn the offense, it was no surprise he wasn't elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted it could even be another "week or two or three" before Jones is active for the Vikings.
"This is a long-term play by the Vikings, gives them optionality in the event that Sam Darnold does not return next season," Pelissero said Sunday morning on NFL Network of the Vikings signing Jones. "Short-term, the focus for Jones is just getting into the game plan, learning the language, learning the protections."
Pelissero said that Jones, who threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63% of his passes in 10 games for the Giants this season, is spending extra time every day working with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant quarterbacks coach/chief of special projects Grant Udinski.
While it could be a while yet before Jones is active for a game on Sunday, that could also change rapidly if something were to happen that impacted Darnold's health. Jones is working to make sure he's ready for any scenario.
"No rush having Daniel Jones up as the No. 2, but ... if something were to happen to Darnold in the coming weeks, Jones very well could be starting," Pelissero said. "He's preparing every day as if that's a possibility."
Quarterback Brett Rypien, safety Jay Ward, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, center Michael Jurgens, guard Ed Ingram and tight end Josh Oliver were among Vikings players inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Left tackle Cam Robinson is active and should be good to go for the game.
Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium is set for noon.