Inside The Vikings

Vikings injury report: Four key players remain out on Thursday

Key starters on the offensive line remain hampered by injuries ahead of the Vikings' Week 2 game against the Falcons.

Jonathan Harrison

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and center Ryan Kelly (78) warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and center Ryan Kelly (78) warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings' overhauled offensive line continues to face early injury worries, as shown in the release of the team's Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 2 showdown with the Falcons. Four key players in total missed a second consecutive practice.

Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was downgraded from a full participant to limited during Thursday's practice session. Meanwhile, veteran center Ryan Kelly (toe) missed practice for the second straight day.

It's unclear if Darrisaw's participation level was part of a pre-established plan for him this week. He's in the mix to make his return from last October's significant knee injury. If he can't play, another start would likely go to Justin Skule, who struggled in the opener on Monday. Michael Jurgens is the Vikings' backup center if Kelly is out.

Tight end Josh Oliver was also forced to miss Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury. Corner Jeff Okudah and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel continue to work through the concussion protocol and were unable to practice. Van Ginkel would be a significant loss, although the Vikings do have Dallas Turner in line to step into a bigger role if needed.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was absent Thursday due to the birth of his child.

Subscribe: Sign up for the free Vikings On SI newsletter

Defensive backs Harrison Smith (illness) and Isaiah Rodgers (elbow) headlined a string of limited participants Thursday. Smith continues to work back from an illness that forced him to miss most of Vikings training camp and their Week 1 win, while Rodgers was added to the injury report on Thursday.

Kick returner Myles Price (knee) and running back Zavier Scott (ankle) were also limited Thursday. Scott was downgraded after fully participating Wednesday.

Overall, it's certainly not an ideal injury report to see ahead of the second game of the season, and it doesn't even include Blake Cashman or Ty Chandler, who were placed on IR earlier in the day. Check back for the final report on Friday, which will have game status designations.

As for the Falcons, star receivers Darnell Mooney and Drake London were limited again due to shoulder injuries. Safety DeMarco Hellams (hamstring), rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin), and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (shoulder) were limited as well.

Receivers Jamal Agnew (groin) and Casey Washington (concussion), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) missed a second straight day of practice.

Recommended reading

feed

Published |Modified
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/News