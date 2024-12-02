Vikings injury updates: Stephon Gilmore, Josh Oliver, Will Reichard
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell provided some injury updates on key players during his weekly Monday press conference following the game against the Cardinals.
Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return. He was replaced by Fabian Moreau, who was kept busy.
"Gilly did get a low-grade hamstring (strain)," O'Connell said. "Still getting some evaluations on what that looks like. I do not believe it is a longer-term injury and I'm not quite ready to rule him out for this week. Want to see how he feels as we work through it."
That makes it sound like there's a decent chance the 34-year-old Gilmore will miss at least one game. If so, Shaq Griffin would likely slide into a full-time role alongside Byron Murphy Jr. against the Falcons, with Moreau moving into the CB3 spot. Moreau was flagged for two DPI penalties and allowed a touchdown on Sunday, but one of those penalties was a weak call and he also had an impressive pass breakup. O'Connell thought he played well.
"Calm, veteran presence that came into the game, played solid," he said.
Josh Oliver
Oliver has missed the last two games with what the Vikings have listed as both ankle and wrist injuries, but O'Connell said he expects to get one of his top tight ends back this week against Atlanta. The expectation is that it will be a fairly normal practice week for Oliver.
Although Johnny Mundt has held up well in his absence and caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals, Oliver is a real weapon for the Vikings with his elite blocking ability and his combination of size and athleticism as a secondary pass-catching option.
"That'll be a huge lift to get him back, offensively," O'Connell said.
Will Reichard and Andrew DePaola
Both Reichard and DePaola will have their 21-day practice windows opened up this week. They've now missed the minimum four games on injured reserve and could be in line to return to game action as soon as this week.
O'Connell said he wants to "get them some work together ... and see where those guys are at as we move forward through the week."
John Parker Romo and Jake McQuaide have filled in admirably at kicker and long snapper, respectively. Romo missed his first NFL field goal on Sunday, but he also made four more of them, including a career-long 55-yarder. He's gone 11 for 12 on field goals and 7 for 8 on extra points across four games.
Despite Romo playing well and proving he belongs in the NFL, Reichard will undoubtedly get his job back whenever he's fully healthy. We'll see whether that happens this week or a little later.