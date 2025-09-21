Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers makes NFL history with unbelievable first half
Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers just had the game of his life — and it's only halftime.
Rodgers was absolutely everywhere in the first half of Sunday's Vikings-Bengals game at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the first quarter, he caught a deflected pass and raced 87 yards up the sideline for the Vikings' longest pick-six since 2016. By itself, that one play would've made it quite the day for Rodgers. But he was far from done.
In the second quarter, Rodgers broke up a jump ball pass in the end zone to hold the Bengals for a field goal. On Cincinnati's ensuing possession, he made a truly incredible play. After a catch, Rodgers ripped the ball out of Noah Fant's grasp, scooped it up, and went 66 yards to the house for another touchdown.
That made Rodgers the first player in Vikings history with two defensive touchdowns in a game. And still, he wasn't done. Less than 30 seconds of game time later, Rodgers forced another fumble when he knocked the ball out of Ja'Marr Chase's hands. Jeff Okudah recovered.
Rodgers is the first player in NFL history with two forced fumbles, a fumble return touchdown, and an interception return touchdown in the same game. Once again, he did all of that by halftime.
The Vikings forced and recovered another fumble in the final minutes of the first half, giving them four takeaways in the first two quarters. Rodgers wasn't involved in that one.
With two Rodgers touchdowns, two touchdowns from the offense, and the longest field goal in franchise history from Will Reichard, the Vikings led the Bengals 34-3 at halftime.
One thing to watch in the second half: No player in NFL history has ever scored three defensive touchdowns in one game.