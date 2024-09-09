Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'Even when I'm doubled, I'm still open'
Justin Jefferson had a cornerback covering him and a safety helping over the top as he released on a deep route in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Giants. Sam Darnold threw it anyways, and the result was a 44-yard gain that sparked the Vikings' offense during a 99-yard touchdown drive.
That's exactly what Jefferson wants to see from his new quarterback. The Vikings' superstar has tried to instill confidence in Darnold to trust him and give him chances to make plays even when he's receiving significant defensive attention (which is usually the case).
"I feel like that's gonna be something that we need throughout the season, just giving him that confidence, giving him that juice to throw me a ball whenever it's double (coverage), because I was doubled during that play," Jefferson said after the Vikings' 28-6 victory. "Him throwing it to a spot and me going to get it, that's gonna happen a majority of the time during the season."
"He gotta understand, even when I'm doubled, I’m still open and I'm gonna make a play," Jefferson added. "Him just having that confidence to throw me a ball like that, it's gonna happen time and time again throughout the season. I just hope that he continues to have that confidence in me to throw those types of passes."
Over the course of his career, Jefferson has certainly proven to be more than capable of making difficult catches with one or more defenders in the area. It'll be important for Darnold to find the right balance this season. Jefferson should basically always lead the Vikings in targets, but Darnold also has to make the right reads and get others involved when they're open.
This was a fairly quiet day for Jefferson, who finished with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Vikings were leading by multiple scores for most of the game, which meant they could lean on the running game. Starting next week against the 49ers, Jefferson should be in line for major volume as the Vikings look to take down some quality teams.