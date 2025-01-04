Vikings-Lions Week 18 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
Is it Sunday night yet? The Vikings and Lions are all set to cap off the 2024 NFL regular season with an unprecedented battle of juggernauts that comes with incredibly large stakes. For the first time ever, two 14-win teams are going at it prior to the postseason. And it's going to feel every bit like a playoff game, as the winner earns the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, while the loser gets the No. 5 seed and a first-round trip to Los Angeles, Tampa, or Atlanta.
Who wins this one? Our staff writers have made their picks.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 34, Lions 31
Anything can happen, but I struggle to see how this one doesn't end up coming down to the final moments. These two teams are so ridiculously good and so evenly matched across the board. The Lions get a slight boost from being at home. The Vikings are healthier and arguably a bit more balanced when you look at the way the teams have been playing lately. I think both teams will put up plenty of points, but a couple splash plays from Brian Flores' defense — whether takeaways or well-timed sacks — will make the difference in a game with the smallest of margins.
Vikings-Lions preview: Big questions, key matchups, and X factors
Joe Nelson: Vikings 41, Lions 38
This is the most difficult prediction of the season. Detroit is a monster. Back in August, I picked the Lions to sweep the Vikings. I thought Minnesota would be a 12-win team but not on the level of the Lions. That would still ring true if not for Detroit's injury situation, which should open the door for a team of destiny to leave Ford Field with all of its kneecaps, the No. 1 seed and the NFC North crown. I truly believe it's going to take 40 points to win this game. Detroit's offense is a monster. The Vikings can also be a monster on offense. This is Godzilla vs. King Kong and it's going to be a thrilling Sunday night.
Nolan O'Hara: Lions 34, Vikings 31
Since the Lions beat the Vikings on Oct. 20, each team has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, leading to a winner-take-all battle for the top seed in the NFC in the regular-season finale. It’s hard to bet against the Lions. Injuries haven’t been able to slow them, they already beat the Vikings this season and they’ll be at home at Ford Field. At the same time, the Vikings have won nine straight, Justin Jefferson has been dominant in Detroit and Kevin O’Connell has a knack for coming out on top in one-score games (though they were on the wrong side of one last time against the Lions), and this figures to be a close one. If there was ever a game that’s a coin flip, it’s this one. It could even come down to a field goal, and historically, that’s not good for the Vikings.
A look at all of the Minnesota Vikings' potential playoff scenarios
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 41, Lions 38
The Lions offense has shown to be dang near unstoppable. Their defense has been gashed time and time again by Justin Jefferson over the years. The NFL's script writers couldn't have gotten this season finale any better. It's looking like this will be an offensive explosion, and the last team to have the ball wins it. Pray that Will Reichard is feeling better than he did last Sunday, Vikings fans, because the No. 1 seed in the conference may come down to the kicker.
Tony Liebert: Lions 38, Vikings 36
Sunday night's game against the Lions will be one of the biggest regular season games in recent history for the Vikings as two of the NFL's best teams meet in Detroit for NFC North supremacy. The Lions are three-point favorites at Ford Field, and I think playing at home will ultimately be the difference in this game. These teams are so evenly matched and they should both have chances to leave with a win. Despite Detroit's multitude of injuries, I think they'll lean on the home crowd in primetime and take down the Vikings in an instant classic.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
* Joe: 14-2
* Will: 12-4
* Jonathan: 12-4
* Nolan: 11-5
* Tony: 9-7
