Vikings minicamp recap, Day 3: Notes and observations from practice
The Vikings wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday with one final practice, which also effectively marked the end of an offseason program that began eight weeks ago. There may be some work for younger players next week, but this was their last time gathering as a full team until training camp begins in late July. That's when the competition level will really start to ramp up as preparations for the regular season kick into full force.
Thursday's session was held under a very light drizzle at TCO Performance Center. After a slow practice on Wednesday, this one had a bit more to evaluate. There still weren't any full-speed 11-on-11 reps, so there's nothing to report on any players in the trenches, but the 7-on-7 periods offered another chance for Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' coaching staff to measure the growth of J.J. McCarthy and other players in the passing game. Let's dive into some observations.
McCarthy's day can best be described as solid. As we've mentioned before, this time of the year has been all about teaching, learning, installation, and development. The results aren't what matters most; what matters is figuring out what works and not making the same mistakes multiple times. McCarthy made several impressive throws in this session, including a dart to Josh Oliver on an intermediate route towards the left sideline. One of his few incompletions came when Blake Cashman made a nice play to break up a pass for Aaron Jones on some variation of a wheel route. But then, not long after, McCarthy rifled a perfect pass past Cashman and into the outstretched hands of Jones on a shorter route. For what it's worth, the Vikings' QB1 did not throw an interception in this practice, though many of his throws were of the check-down variety (perhaps by design).
Backup QB Sam Howell can spin it. In his first set of reps on Thursday, he delivered a good ball to Oliver up the seam. Then, after Reddy Steward broke up a pass intended for Thayer Thomas, Howell and rookie receiver Tai Felton teamed up for the highlight play of the day. It was a deep ball up the right side that Howell placed perfectly beyond two defenders to Felton, who showed off his speed in getting open and was able to finish the play with an impressive catch for a big gain. Later in the day, Howell hit rookie tight end Bryson Nesbit for a deep completion over the middle of the field.
QB3 Brett Rypien delivered a strong back-shoulder throw to Lucky Jackson against quality coverage from Keenan Garber. One play later, though, Rypien was picked off by Eric Wilson, who raced to the end zone for a would-be touchdown. The Vikings are excited about Wilson, who began his career in Minnesota before stints with the Eagles, Texans, and Packers. He'll serve as important depth at linebacker in addition to being a key special teams player. Rypien bounced back in his next opportunity by finding Silas Bolden on an intermediate route at the right sideline.
Josh Metellus, who is awaiting a contract extension, sat out the 7-on-7 periods all week. That meant more reps for Theo Jackson alongside Harrison Smith, and even some Jay Ward sightings with the first-team defense. With Mekhi Blackmon still working his way back at corner, Jeff Okudah joined Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers in running with the 1s.
That's all we've got for now. Players will now get a bit of a break, although they'll be expected to work out and study on their own time. And in around 5-6 weeks, they'll be back to hit the ground running for training camp, where they'll look to build on the foundation that's been set this spring. We'll have coverage of it all right here at Vikings On SI.