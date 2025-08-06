Vikings release first unofficial preseason depth chart: Takeaways
There aren't many surprises in the Vikings' first depth chart of the year, but there are a couple things worth noting.
The Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart of the year ahead of this weekend's preseason opener against the Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Teams are required to put out some sort of depth chart, but it should always be taken for what it is. These are highly unofficial and subject to change, and they tend to favor veterans even if that doesn't necessarily line up with what we've seen at training camp.
Although there are few surprises in the Vikings' depth chart, there are a couple things worth noting. If you want to review the entire thing, you can find it here:
Takeaways
- Ty Chandler remains listed over Zavier Scott at RB3, but that should be viewed as a legit camp competition at this point.
- Lucky Jackson being listed at WR4 lines up with what we've seen in camp. He's been running with the first-team offense in Justin Jefferson's absence. The next tier is Tai Felton and Rondale Moore, but I'm not so sure Felton is currently ahead of players like Tim Jones and Jeshaun Jones. With that said, I do expect Felton to make the team because of his draft pedigree and upside.
- At tight end, the Vikings broke out the word "OR" to indicate that Ben Yurosek and Giovanni Ricci are on the same level as their current No. 3 tight end options. Bryson Nesbit and newly-signed veteran Nick Vannett are a level below them. I'd imagine Vannett has a chance to rise up the depth chart quickly.
- Gabriel Murphy is listed as the No. 4 OLB ahead of Bo Richter and rookies Tyler Batty and Chaz Chambliss. That checks out.
- At inside linebacker, Brian Asamoah II is listed ahead of rookie Kobe King. I'm not sure I anticipate Asamoah making the team.
- Standout undrafted rookie Zemaiah Vaughn is listed way down the depth chart at cornerback. That doesn't line up with what we've seen in camp, which is that he's gotten work with the second-team defense. Depth chart aside, I fully expect Vaughn to make the 53-man roster over someone like Reddy Steward.
- The most interesting part of the entire depth chart might be the returner spots. Moore is listed as the starting punt returner, a role he hasn't held since his rookie season with Arizona in 2021. Felton is listed as the starting kick returner, ahead of Chandler.
The Vikings will practice on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of Saturday's preseason opener.
