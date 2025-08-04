With Hockenson banged up, Vikings sign journeyman veteran tight end
In need of some additional tight end depth, the Vikings have signed journeyman veteran Nick Vannett, the team announced on Monday afternoon. Reserve offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson was waived to make room on the 90-man roster.
Vannett, 32, has played for seven teams in a nine-year NFL career since being drafted by the Seahawks out of Ohio State in the third round back in 2016. Since being traded by Seattle in 2019, Vannett has played for the Steelers, Broncos, Saints, Giants, Chargers, and Titans. Last season, with Tennessee, Vannett tied his career high with three receiving touchdowns.
The Vikings needed more depth at the TE position for a couple reasons. Starter T.J. Hockenson appeared to get banged up at Saturday's practice and was seen favoring his groin. It's not believed to be a serious issue, but it could cost Hockenson some practice time. Additionally, rookie sixth-round pick Gavin Bartholomew has missed basically the entire offseason with a back injury and doesn't seem to be close to returning.
Vannett is more than a camp body; he's a guy who now seems like a strong candidate to make the initial 53-man roster. He's played over 2,700 offensive snaps in his career and over 800 on special teams. More of a blocking tight end than a receiver, Vannett does have 108 career receptions for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns. The Ohio native is listed at 6'5" and 257 pounds.
Here's what the Vikings' TE depth chart might now look like:
- T.J. Hockenson (injured?)
- Josh Oliver
- Nick Vannett
- Ben Yurosek (rookie)
- Gavin Bartholomew (PUP list)
- Giovanni Ricci
- Bryson Nesbit