Vikings players who are set to hit free agency or are cut candidates

"Make sure you guys understand something, this is the last time this football team, this collection of great human beings, great competitors, great men will be together in this locker room," Kevin O'Connell said to his team after the Vikings' season came to an end on Sunday.

As is always the case in the NFL, the Vikings' 2026 roster will look quite a bit different than the 2025 version that just played its final game together. Change is inevitable and unavoidable. With that in mind, here's a look at the Vikings who are set to hit free agency, as well as several players under contract who could be cut candidates for salary cap reasons.

Unrestricted free agents

S Harrison Smith

FB C.J. Ham

The two longest-tenured Vikings appear to be headed for retirement after getting a special sendoff on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ham has essentially confirmed as much, while Smith at least left the door open a crack to the idea of playing a 15th season. If he ends up going that route, he'd need a new one-year contract.

LB Eric Wilson

A real case can be made for Wilson as the Vikings' defensive MVP this season. Playing on a one-year, $2.6 million deal, he was flat-out incredible in Brian Flores' scheme. Wilson finished with 115 tackles, 17 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. Since tackles for loss became an official stat in 1999, he's the first player to ever reach those four numbers. Re-signing him figures to be a priority for the Vikings, especially if they get Flores back.

WR Jalen Nailor

The Vikings' other most notable free agent is probably Nailor, who had a strong season in a contract year. The former sixth-round pick caught 29 passes for 444 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver. If Minnesota believes Tai Felton or others are capable of taking on bigger roles, they could be willing to let Nailor leave and get a decent contract elsewhere.

QB Carson Wentz

P Ryan Wright

LS Andrew DePaola

RB Ty Chandler

CB Jeff Okudah

CB Fabian Moreau

S Tavierre Thomas

OT Justin Skule

WR Rondale Moore

QB Brett Rypien

QB John Wolford

OL Matt Nelson

It's not exactly a star-studded list. Most of these players were signed to low-level one-year deals, and several of them ended the year on injured reserve. Wentz seems very unlikely to be back. The two specialists will presumably be re-signed. Moore never played a snap for the Vikings after tearing his ACL in training camp.

Restricted free agents

An RFA is a player with three accrued seasons and an expiring contract. Teams can choose to tender them qualifying offers of certain levels.

LB Ivan Pace Jr.

TE Ben Sims

Pace was a key player for the Vikings as a rookie in 2023 and maintained a role last season, but he became an afterthought this year due to the emergence of Wilson alongside Blake Cashman.

Exclusive rights free agents

ERFAs are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expiring contract. They're easy to retain on a one-year, league-minimum contract if the team chooses to go that route.

DT Jalen Redmond

DT Taki Taimani

OLB Bo Richter

RB Zavier Scott

Redmond is the important name here after an excellent season that saw him record six sacks, 12 total TFLs, and five pass breakups. The Vikings could keep the former UFL standout around on a standard one-year deal, or they could reward him for his emergence with a multi-year contract that comes with a sizable raise.

Cut candidates

C Ryan Kelly

DT Jonathan Allen

DT Javon Hargrave

TE T.J. Hockenson

RB Aaron Jones

This is a purely speculative list and not an exhaustive one. Kelly is probably the easiest cut because of his contract structure and the fact that he suffered three concussions this season. He may be headed for retirement as well. Allen and Hargrave were disappointing in the first year of big free agent deals. Hockenson had a very quiet season. Jones had a good year, but he's 31 and has dealt with some injuries.

