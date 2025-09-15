Vikings snap counts and notable PFF grades from Week 2 loss to Falcons
The Vikings' good vibes from their fourth-quarter comeback in Week 1 came crashing down on Sunday night, as J.J. McCarthy and the offense struggled all game long in a 22-6 loss to the Falcons. Let's dive into the snap counts and notable Pro Football Focus grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Falcons (out of 47)
- QB J.J. McCarthy: 47
- LG Donovan Jackson: 47
- RG Will Fries: 47
- RT Brian O'Neill: 47
- WR Justin Jefferson: 47
- WR Jalen Nailor: 47
- WR Adam Thielen: 38
- LT Justin Skule: 35
- TE T.J. Hockenson: 34
- RB Jordan Mason: 28
- C Michael Jurgens: 24
- C Ryan Kelly: 23
- RB Aaron Jones: 20
- TE Josh Oliver: 14
- LT Walter Rouse: 12
- TE Ben Yurosek: 4
- WR Tim Jones: 3
Thielen played a higher percentage of the snaps in Week 2 than he did in Week 1, as the Vikings almost always had three wide receivers on the field. Mason continues to out-snap Jones, who left the game with a hamstring injury that throws his status for Week 3 into question. The commitment to 11 personnel meant Oliver didn't play much. Injuries to Skule and Kelly meant the Vikings had to turn to 2024 late-round picks Rouse and Jurgens on the O-line.
Bottom 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
Normally we go over the top five grades on both sides of the ball. But after a loss like that, it feels more instructive to take a look at the worst grades. The usual disclaimer applies, which is that while PFF grades are interesting, they're not some end-all, be-all evaluation of player performance.
1. D. Jackson — 44.4
2. McCarthy — 49.4
3. Skule — 49.7
4. Fries — 49.8
5. Jurgens — 57.0
Walter Rouse would've been in the fifth spot, but he only played 12 snaps. This was an ugly game from the Vikings' offensive line and their young quarterback. Skule got much of the attention during the game, and it's clear through two weeks that the Vikings desperately need Christian Darrisaw back at left tackle. Skule has been charged with seven pressures and three sacks allowed through two games.
He wasn't alone in struggling up front against Atlanta, though. Jackson, who was rock solid in his NFL debut, allowed four pressures and a sack. So did Fries, the guard the Vikings spent big money on in the spring. Jurgens had a tough time after replacing Kelly in the second quarter. The only offensive linemen who graded well were Kelly and right tackle Brian O'Neill.
McCarthy had a 51.8 passing grade and turned the ball over three times. He was pressured on 16 of his 30 dropbacks, but his two interceptions actually came on plays where he was kept clean.
The best grades on offense went to O'Neill, Mason, Hockenson, Jefferson, and Thielen.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Falcons (out of 66)
- LB Eric Wilson: 66
- CB Isaiah Rodgers: 63
- S Theo Jackson: 62
- S Josh Metellus: 62
- CB Byron Murphy Jr: 62
- OLB Dallas Turner: 60
- LB Ivan Pace Jr: 59
- OLB Jonathan Greenard: 57
- DT Jonathan Allen: 49
- DT Javon Hargrave: 48
- DT Jalen Redmond: 38
- DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 24
- DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 21
- S Jay Ward: 16
- CB Dwight McGlothern: 11
- OLB Chaz Chambliss: 6
- DT Elijah Williams: 6
- OLB Gabriel Murphy: 5
- OLB Bo Richter: 4
- S Tavierre Thomas: 4
- CB Fabian Moreau: 3
The Vikings wound up pulling their top top defensive backs out of the game in the final few snaps of garbage time. As expected, Turner easily set a new career-high in snaps played (previously 35) as he stepped into the starting lineup without Andrew Van Ginkel. Wilson stepped in for Blake Cashman and made the defensive play of the game with a forced fumble on Drake London.
Redmond, Ingram-Dawkins, and Rodriguez were all major parts of the rotation up front, and even Williams got a chance to play. Ward saw more action without Harrison Smith. McGlothern was the Jeff Okudah replacement at CB3. Unfortunately, Gabe Murphy suffered an MCL injury in his limited action.
Bottom 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Hargrave — 30.4
2. Allen — 41.5
3. Pace — 43.6
4. Greenard — 45.4
5. Turner — 52.7
These grades reflect how rough of a night it was for the Vikings in the trenches on both sides of the ball. There are going to be some ugly run defense grades whenever you allow 219 yards on 38 carries (5.8 YPC).
PFF specifically did not like the run defense played by Hargrave or Allen in the middle of the Vikings' defensive line. Both players are known as interior pass rushers who aren't great against the run, which is why Minnesota's decision to trade Harrison Phillips away a couple weeks before the season started was a surprising one. They missed Phillips, Cashman, and Van Ginkel quite a bit on Sunday night.
Pace was charged with five missed tackles, which is bad. Greenard had five pressures and a 74.6 grade on 19 pass-rush snaps, but PFF dinged him for his run defense, tackling, and a handful of coverage snaps. They also didn't love how Turner (or Wilson) played against the run.
The only two defensive players who saw significant action and graded well were safeties Jackson and Metellus.