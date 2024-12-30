Vikings snap counts and notable PFF grades from win over Packers
The Vikings won their ninth consecutive game on Sunday, holding off a late Packers rally in a 27-25 victory that moves them to 14-2 this season. Sam Darnold was outstanding again, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns in a high-pressure rivalry game. The usual contributors did their thing, but players like Jalen Nailor and Cam Akers also stepped up when called upon. Defensively, the Vikings held Jordan Love fully in check until the fourth quarter and came up with some timely sacks. It was another impressive team effort from a bona fide Super Bowl contender.
Let's take our weekly look at the snap counts and notable PFF grades from the game to see what stands out.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Packers (out of 72)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 72
* LG Blake Brandel: 72
* RG Dalton Risner: 72
* LT Cam Robinson: 72
* QB Sam Darnold: 72
* RT Brian O’Neill: 72
* WR Justin Jefferson: 68
* WR Jordan Addison: 65
* TE T.J. Hockenson: 50
* TE Josh Oliver: 39
* WR Jalen Nailor: 38
* RB Aaron Jones: 37
* RB Cam Akers: 23
* FB C.J. Ham: 14
* TE Johnny Mundt: 8
* RB Ty Chandler: 7
* WR Trent Sherfield: 7
* WR Brandon Powell: 4
Jones was pulled from the game in the second half with what Kevin O'Connell said was a quad contusion, which set the stage for Akers — who played just seven snaps last week — to be the hero. It also meant Ty Chandler got seven snaps and five carries. Outside of that, this was business as usual for the Vikings' outstanding offense.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Nailor — 78.6
2. Risner — 75.9
3. Jefferson — 75.8
4. Robinson — 74.1
5. Addison — 72.5
All three of the Vikings' wide receivers cracked the top five after combining for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Nailor caught all five of his targets for a career-high in receptions and a season-high 81 yards, highlighted by the game's first touchdown. T.J. Hockenson, who had 68 yards of his own, was right behind them in terms of PFF grade. So was Darnold, who was the man distributing the ball. It was an incredible game on the stat sheet for Darnold, but he did throw an interception and had a couple other balls that weren't the most accurate, which dinged his grade a bit.
Also, how good have Risner and Robinson been? Those two stepped in for Ed Ingram and Christian Darrisaw (for different reasons) in the middle of the season and have helped stabilize the Vikings' offensive line. Risner has recorded a pass blocking grade above 70 in three consecutive weeks and four of the last five.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Packers (out of 62)
* LB Blake Cashman: 62
* S Harrison Smith: 62
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 62
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 62
* S Camryn Bynum: 58
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 57
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 52
* S Josh Metellus: 47
* CB Shaq Griffin: 41
* DL Harrison Phillips: 30
* DL Jihad Ward: 28
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 25
* OLB Dallas Turner: 25
* DT Jalen Redmond: 21
* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 21
* DL Jerry Tillery: 21
* OLB Pat Jones II: 8
Smith returned from a one-game absence and was back in his usual every-down role. Will next week be the final regular season game of his career? Metellus was held under 50 snaps for the first time since Week 11 as the Vikings leaned on Griffin and their three-cornerback packages. Pace's return to action, which came with just 21 snaps, also may have factored into the playing time for Metellus.
On the defensive line, Redmond was also back in the mix after being out with a concussion last week. And Jones suffered a knee injury in the first half, which meant more snaps for Turner. Fortunately, it sounds like Jones is doing OK and has a chance to play this week.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Phillips — 80.5
2. Cashman — 79.5
3. Greenard —71.1
4. Bynum — 68.2
5. Smith — 65.8
Van Ginkel just narrowly missed this list. Cashman is quietly having a Pro Bowl-caliber season as one of the better middle linebackers in the NFL. The Vikings are 13-0 when he's in the lineup. Greenard had 8 pressures, his second-highest total in a game this season, and he's second in the league with 77 of them in 2024. This defense has been an outstanding mesh of newcomers like those two and holdovers like Phillips, Bynum, Smith, Metellus, and Murphy.
Lower grades in this game went to Tillery, Gilmore, Griffin, Pace, and Bullard.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.