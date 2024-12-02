Vikings snap counts, notable PFF grades from win over Cardinals
After beating the Cardinals in comeback fashion on Sunday, the Vikings have now rattled off two different five-game winning streaks this season. They're in a great spot at 10-2 thanks to a resilient rally from their biggest deficit of the year. The offense started slow, but Sam Darnold was outstanding down the stretch. Defensively, the survived a big yardage day by holding the Cardinals to field goals and coming away with key interceptions late in the game.
Let's take a look at this week's snap counts and top PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Cardinals (out of 53)
* QB Sam Darnold: 53
* C Garrett Bradbury: 53
* LG Blake Brandel: 53
* RG Dalton Risner: 53
* RT Brian O’Neill: 53
* LT Cam Robinson: 53
* WR Justin Jefferson: 51
* WR Jordan Addison: 50
* TE T.J. Hockenson: 34
* WR Jalen Nailor: 31
* RB Aaron Jones: 28
* TE Johnny Mundt: 22
* RB Cam Akers: 16
* FB C.J. Ham: 15
* TE Nick Muse: 8
* RB Ty Chandler: 5
* WR Brandon Powell: 3
* WR Trent Sherfield: 2
The most notable thing here was that Jones sat for a bit after fumbling twice on his first four touches of the game, losing the second. The Vikings stuck with him, and he was the one who caught the game-winning touchdown pass, but he knows these fumble issues — he has four in the last three weeks — have to be fixed quickly. Akers had an 18-yard run and a couple blitz pickups that stood out.
Mundt and Muse remained involved with Josh Oliver out, but Oliver is expected back next week against the Falcons.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jefferson — 78.3
2. Darnold — 77.6
3. Risner — 69.9
4. Robinson — 68.8
5. Mundt — 68.0
Akers would've made the list with a few more snaps. Addison and Hockenson weren't far off. This was a nice bounce-back game on the stat sheet for Jefferson (99 yards), who came up with big receptions several times late in the game. Darnold was excellent again, particularly in clutch time.
And give credit to Risner and Robinson, the two Vikings' offensive linemen who joined the starting lineup midseason, for playing quite well. Risner had an elite 88.0 pass-blocking grade, while Robinson battled through a foot injury to play what Kevin O'Connell described as his best game with Minnesota.
The lowest grade on offense, unsurprisingly, went to Jones.
Vikings' defensive snap counts vs. Cardinals (out of 82)
* LB Blake Cashman: 82
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 82
* S Camryn Bynum: 82
* S Harrison Smith: 75
* S Josh Metellus: 65
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 65
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 62
* CB Shaq Griffin: 55
* OLB Pat Jones II: 49
* DL Harrison Phillips: 42
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 40
* DL Jihad Ward: 39
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 35
* DL Jerry Tillery: 35
* CB Fabian Moreau: 31
* OLB Dallas Turner: 26
* DL Jalen Redmond: 15
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 13
* S Theo Jackson: 5
* LB Jamin Davis: 4
That's an even 20 defenders who saw action for the Vikings on a day where their defense spent a ton of time on the field. Gilmore's hamstring injury, which could cost him a game or two, meant Griffin was became an every-down player and Moreau was needed in a significant role. Smith also briefly left the field and was replaced by Jackson, but he was able to return.
Interestingly, the Vikings used Cashman as their lone linebacker for almost the entire game. They loaded up with defensive backs, linemen, and outside linebackers in the schematic matchup against the Cardinals' offense. Without Ivan Pace Jr. once again, Grugier-Hill only played 13 snaps and Davis saw 4 in his Vikings debut.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Griffin — 84.7
2. Cashman — 80.9
3. Gilmore —79.9
4. Van Ginkel — 76.5
5. Bullard — 73.8
Each of the top four players on that list were signed in free agency this past offseason. Murphy, Phillips, and Bynum finished just outside of the top five. It also must be mentioned that Redmond had a 91.1 grade on his 15 snaps, including highly-impressive tackles for loss on two consecutive reps in the fourth quarter.
The players with the two lowest grades on 20+ snaps were Moreau and Greenard, but the grade can be thrown out in Greenard's case. He was sick all week, chased around Kyler Murray for over 60 snaps, and came up with two huge plays on the final drive while exhausted. Greenard leads the NFL with 60 total pressures on the season.