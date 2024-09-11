Vikings tackles Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill were incredible vs. Giants
Vikings stars Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill put together a convincing Week 1 argument that they're the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL. Their ability to completely shut down Giants edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux was massive for Sam Darnold and the Vikings' offense in their season-opening blowout win.
Darrisaw and O'Neill held Burns and Thibodeaux to two combined pressures and zero sacks on 28 Darnold dropbacks, showing why they're two of the Vikings' core players of both the present and future. O'Neill is in the third year of a five-year, $92.5 million deal. Darrisaw just signed a well-deserved four-year, $104 million extension this offseason.
Those Giants edge rushers are no slouches, either. Burns is a two-time Pro Bowler who already has 46 career sacks at 26 years old. Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick a couple years ago, had 11.5 sacks last season. Neither were anywhere to be found against the Vikings on Sunday.
"You look at the end of the stat sheet and when you can minimize Burns and Thibodeaux's effect — there was a physicality throughout," Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "I think Christian Darrisaw, he had a phenomenal camp and played a really good game on Sunday. He's playing as good as any tackle in the league at this point. I wasn't surprised by it, just from how locked in he's been through training camp to this game."
Having Darrisaw and O'Neill bookending the offensive line is such a luxury for the Vikings, especially as they break in a new quarterback in Darnold. Both of their tackles are Pro Bowl-caliber players who can pass protect at high levels while also having the athleticism to be impactful in the Vikings' suddenly-explosive, Aaron Jones-led running game.
Dexter Lawrence, the Giants' elite defensive tackle, was a big problem in this game against Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram. He had a sack, a forced interception, and six total pressures. But because Burns and Thibodeaux were so quiet, the Vikings were able to survive the onslaught from Lawrence. It helped that new left guard Blake Brandel played very well against the Giants' other interior rushers.
Next up for Darrisaw and O'Neill is another tough assignment in Week 2. The 49ers are coming to town and bringing edge rushers Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd, who combined for nine pressures against the Jets on Monday Night Football. Bosa, who has a defensive player of the year award to his name, is on a different tier than someone like Burns. It'll be critical to the Vikings' chances of an upset that Darrisaw and O'Neill handle their business once again.