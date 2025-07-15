Vikings UDFA profile: Auburn LB Austin Keys is a sleeper to watch
With Vikings training camp coming up, we're going to help you prepare by introducing you to some of the unheralded names on the roster: the undrafted rookies. Throughout July, we're taking a look at several of Minnesota's intriguing UDFA additions this year.
Vikings UDFA profile: Auburn LB Austin Keys
- Age: 23
- Size: 6'2", 229
- RAS: 7.54
- 2024 stats: 39 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 PD
- Previous school: Ole Miss
- Guaranteed money: $249,000
Austin Keys got nearly $250K guaranteed to sign with the Vikings, tied for the third-most in their loaded class of undrafted free agents. That indicates they see something in him as a candidate to make their roster this year or at least stick around on the practice squad as a potential future contributor. That almost certainly starts on special teams, where his combination of speed and physicality could serve him well.
A three-star high school recruit from Mississippi, Keys began his college career at Ole Miss, where he played sparingly in his first couple seasons before earning a major role in 2022. He then transferred to Auburn and spent the last two seasons as a productive contributor on a different SEC defense. Keys has the burst to play as a downhill run defender and also get after the quarterback as a blitzer (36 pressures and 4 sacks in his career). He can also drop into coverage, although his lack of high-end agility makes that area more of a question mark for him in the NFL.
Keys didn't stuff the stat sheet in college or stand out quite enough to get drafted as a five-year player, but he brings some explosiveness and strength to the table as a downhill linebacker and special teams contributor. His path to a roster spot with the Vikings will be all about what he can do in the game's third phase, particularly on kickoff coverage.
If he's going to make the 53-man roster, Keys may have to surpass sixth-round pick Kobe King, who has a similar profile but a much more impressive track record of collegiate production. Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., and Eric Wilson are roster locks, so both rookies won't make it unless the Vikings choose to keep five inside linebackers. There's also fourth-year player Brian Asamoah II, who has been buried on the defensive depth chart but has played more than 800 special teams snaps over the past three seasons.
Vikings estimated LB depth chart
- Blake Cashman
- Ivan Pace Jr.
- Eric Wilson
- Kobe King (rookie)
- Brian Asamoah II
- Austin Keys (rookie)
- Max Tooley
- Dorian Mausi (rookie)
