Vikings UDFA profile: Georgia OLB Chaz Chambliss does it all

Chambliss is a tough, high-motor player whose path to NFL success starts on special teams.

Will Ragatz

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium.
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
With Vikings training camp coming up, we're going to help you prepare by introducing you to some of the unheralded names on the roster: the undrafted rookies. Throughout July, we're taking a look at all 21 of Minnesota's UDFA additions this year.

  • Age: 22
  • Size: 6'2", 245
  • RAS: 8.98 (incomplete)
  • 2024 stats: 40 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FR
  • Guaranteed money: $220,000
Chaz Chambliss's Relative Athletic Score
Chaz Chambliss's Relative Athletic Score / Kent Lee Platte (ras.football)

Prospects who don't have one obvious position at the next level sometimes wind up with the "tweener" label. That would seem to apply to Chaz Chambliss — and is likely one reason why he wound up undrafted. He's bigger and stronger than most off-ball linebackers, but he lacks the size and length of a traditional edge defender.

The case for Chambliss is that he's a tough, relentless, fundamentally sound football player no matter where he lines up. He played a career-high 436 snaps last season as a senior at Georgia and wound up tied for the team lead in sacks with Jalon Walker, a former five-star recruit who went 15th overall to the Falcons in this year's draft. Chambliss plays with physicality and a nonstop motor, and he's a very reliable tackler. He can do a bit of everything: rush the passer, defend the run, even drop into coverage. That's what is required of outside linebackers in Brian Flores' defense.

In Minnesota, the path to a roster spot for Chambliss starts on special teams, a phase where he was a key player for the Bulldogs. If he can shine in that area while also demonstrating some upside as a versatile edge player, he could compete his way into a roster spot or at least a practice squad berth.

Vikings estimated OLB depth chart

  • Jonathan Greenard
  • Andrew Van Ginkel
  • Dallas Turner
  • Bo Richter
  • Gabriel Murphy
  • Tyler Batty (rookie)
  • Chaz Chambliss (rookie)

Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period.

