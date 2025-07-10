Vikings UDFA profile: Georgia OLB Chaz Chambliss does it all
With Vikings training camp coming up, we're going to help you prepare by introducing you to some of the unheralded names on the roster: the undrafted rookies. Throughout July, we're taking a look at all 21 of Minnesota's UDFA additions this year.
- Age: 22
- Size: 6'2", 245
- RAS: 8.98 (incomplete)
- 2024 stats: 40 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FR
- Guaranteed money: $220,000
Prospects who don't have one obvious position at the next level sometimes wind up with the "tweener" label. That would seem to apply to Chaz Chambliss — and is likely one reason why he wound up undrafted. He's bigger and stronger than most off-ball linebackers, but he lacks the size and length of a traditional edge defender.
The case for Chambliss is that he's a tough, relentless, fundamentally sound football player no matter where he lines up. He played a career-high 436 snaps last season as a senior at Georgia and wound up tied for the team lead in sacks with Jalon Walker, a former five-star recruit who went 15th overall to the Falcons in this year's draft. Chambliss plays with physicality and a nonstop motor, and he's a very reliable tackler. He can do a bit of everything: rush the passer, defend the run, even drop into coverage. That's what is required of outside linebackers in Brian Flores' defense.
In Minnesota, the path to a roster spot for Chambliss starts on special teams, a phase where he was a key player for the Bulldogs. If he can shine in that area while also demonstrating some upside as a versatile edge player, he could compete his way into a roster spot or at least a practice squad berth.
Vikings estimated OLB depth chart
- Jonathan Greenard
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Dallas Turner
- Bo Richter
- Gabriel Murphy
- Tyler Batty (rookie)
- Chaz Chambliss (rookie)