Vikings UDFA profile: Utah CB Zemaiah Vaughn is a lanky underdog story
With Vikings training camp coming up, we're going to help you prepare by introducing you to some of the unheralded names on the roster: the undrafted rookies. Throughout July, we're taking a look at several of Minnesota's intriguing UDFA additions this year.
Vikings UDFA profile: Utah CB Zemaiah Vaughn
- Age: 23
- Size: 6'2", 186
- RAS: 8.48
- 2024 stats: 40 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PD, 1 FF
- Guaranteed money: $249,000
Despite their perceived need at the position, the Vikings didn't select a cornerback in this year's draft. But they signed a couple as undrafted free agents, and one of those in particular is worth watching during this year's training camp. Former Utah standout Zemaiah Vaughn is an explosive 6'2" corner who turned heads during the Vikings' offseason program and could make a real push for a 53-man roster spot.
Vaughn, a native of Texas, was a high school quarterback and no-star recruit who walked on at Utah and converted to corner. He wound up playing 56 games over five seasons with the Utes, including 31 straight starts to end his career. Vaughn recorded 24 passes defended and 14 tackles for loss over the last four years, showing his ability to make plays in coverage and assist in run support. Last year alone, he had two sacks as a blitzer and a 60-yard pick-six.
Vaughn isn't necessarily the most agile or fluid athlete, which hinders him in man coverage. But there's a lot to like about his fit in a Brian Flores defense, especially in terms of how he could be used as a zone corner. That's probably the best way for his straight-line speed, length, and playmaking ability to be utilized. Vaughn was constantly around the football in spring practices open to the media, which is an encouraging sign. He's someone to watch in training camp as he potentially pushes for a roster spot in a wide-open cornerback room.
Vikings estimated CB depth chart
- Byron Murphy Jr.
- Isaiah Rodgers
- Mekhi Blackmon
- Jeff Okudah
- Tavierre Thomas
- Dwight McGlothern
- Reddy Steward
- Ambry Thomas
- Kahlef Hailassie
- Zemaiah Vaughn (rookie)
- Keenan Garber (rookie)
Previous UDFA profiles
- Texas WR Silas Bolden
- BYU OLB Tyler Batty
- Minnesota QB Max Brosmer
- Kansas OT Logan Brown
- Georgia OLB Chaz Chambliss