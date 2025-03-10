Vikings updates: The latest after flurry of moves on eve of free agency
NFL free agency unofficially starts on Monday, when the legal tampering period opens, giving teams the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
But that hasn't stopped a series of major moves from happening on the eve of free agency, including a blockbuster trade sending D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, and Josh Allen signing a ludicrous, $330 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.
The Vikings have been making moves themselves, signing running back Aaron Jones to a two-year extension.
The legal tampering period opens at 11 a.m. CT Monday, continuing through the official opening of free agency at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Here are the latest Vikings-related updates and rumors on a busy evening in the NFL.
8:40 p.m. Sunday
The Vikings' re-signing of Aaron Jones has the backing of NFL talking head Skip Bayless, who tweeted: "Congrats to Aaron Jones - and to the Vikings. Two more years, 20 mil. Had his career best year last year after Pack low-balled him. He's a play-making high-character winner. Wish he were a Cowboy, the team he grew up loving."
7:45 p.m. Sunday
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been linked to Sam Darnold, are reportedly interested in re-signing Justin Fields as well.
7 p.m. Sunday
– Vikings re-signing running back Aaron Jones to two-year deal
– Report: Steelers are expected to make an offer to Sam Darnold
– Vikings, Colts expected to be 'leading contenders' to sign Daniel Jones