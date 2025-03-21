Inside The Vikings

Vikings 'want to give me the ball': Jordan Mason excited for fresh start in Minnesota

Mason ran for over 700 yards with the 49ers in 2024.

Jonathan Harrison

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
New Vikings running back Jordan Mason is a man of few words. When asked Thursday, during his introductory press conference with Twin Cities media, what appeals to him about the Vikings, Mason simply stated, "I just love that [Kevin O'Connell] wants to give me the ball."

Mason brings a physical, bruising running style to a Vikings running game that has struggled in the O'Connell era. Under O'Connell, it's fair to say Minnesota has needed a guy who can just run over people and grind down defenses. The 25-year-old running back proved he can be that guy in a breakout campaign with the 49ers in 2024.

With star back Christian McCaffrey injured, Mason ran for 789 yards on 153 attempts— and his 5.2 yards-per-carry ranked fifth among all running backs in the NFL last season.

Earlier in March, Minnesota traded a 2026 sixth-round pick and a pick swap this year (No. 160 overall for No. 187 overall) to San Francisco for Mason. Shortly after acquiring him, the Vikings rewarded Mason with a two-year, $12 million deal as they continue to bolster their running game this offseason.

When asked what he know's at O'Connell's offense, Mason again kept it short and to the point: "Honestly, I haven't really looked too much into it, so I can't really say. Like I said, he wants to give me the ball, so that's where I'm at."

Mason confidently said he sees the backfield partnership between Aaron Jones and himself "working great." Jones, 30, is coming off a 1,138-yard, five-touchdown season during his first campaign in Minnesota. The Vikings and Jones reached an agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal earlier this offseason.

When asked where the physicality comes from in his running game, Mason admitted, "I guess it came from not really having much speed. So, shoot, you got to do something to get there so that was one of the things I picked up early."






