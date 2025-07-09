Inside The Vikings

Vikings, Wilf Family pledge $500K to support Texas flood rescue efforts

The Vikings and their ownership group have made a donation to support rescue and recovery efforts in Texas.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf Family Ownership Group have committed $500,000 to "support rescue and recovery efforts from the devastating floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country," the organization announced on Wednesday.

Over 100 people, including 36 children, reportedly lost their lives during the recent flooding in central Texas, making it one of the deadliest floods in United States history. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, and the Vikings have now joined the Cowboys, Texans, and the NFL Foundation in supporting those efforts with a financial commitment.

"We are deeply saddened by the continued devastation and loss of life in the Texas Hill Country and can't imagine the pain so many are experiencing," the Wilfs wrote in a statement. "We are praying for peace for the families who have lost a loved one and strength for those who continue to risk their lives leading the rescue and recovery effort."

The Wilfs have consistently stepped up and donated to disaster relief and other causes across the country over the years. Most recently, they donated $1 million to support wildfire relief efforts in California in January. In 2020, the Wilf family made major financial pledges to support COVID-19 relief and social justice causes in Minneapolis.

