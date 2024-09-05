Vikings work out two punters, still appear skeptical of Ryan Wright
The Vikings worked out a pair of punters on Thursday, suggesting they're still skeptical of Ryan Wright as they head into the 2024 season. The two they worked out were Corliss Waitman (per Aaron Wilson) and Brock Miller (per James Larsen).
Update: While it's likely true that the Vikings still want to see more from Wright, the reason they worked out Waitman and Miller could be that both are left-footed. This might be less about Wright and more about preparing to face left-footed Giants punter Jamie Gillan on Sunday.
Wright had a strong rookie season signing as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in 2022, but he struggled last year, ranking below average in most punting metrics. The Vikings brought in Seth Vernon as some competition this offseason, ultimately waiving him in mid-August and giving the job to Wright for a third year.
Waitman, a 29-year-old Belgium native, has punted in the NFL for the Steelers and Broncos. Playing for Denver in 2022, he led the league with 96 punts and averaged 46.6 yards (41.4 net). For context, Wright averaged 48.9 yards (41.6 net) per punt last year. Waitman was with the Bears this offseason and has also had offseason or practice squad stints with the Raiders and Patriots.
Miller, 33, has never punted in an NFL regular season game, but he's had offseason or practice squad stints with three teams. More recently, he's been punting for teams in spring leagues (the XFL, USFL, and UFL). He was with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL this spring.