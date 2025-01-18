Watch: Former Viking Kris Boyd shoves special teams coach during Texans-Chiefs
Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd, now with the Houston Texans, shoved his special teams coordinator, Frank Ross, during the first half of their divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.
Boyd, 28, played for the Vikings from 2019-22 after being selected by Minnesota No. 217 overall in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. Boyd is in his first season with the Texans after spending last season with the Arizona Cardinals, and he played in all 17 regular-season games this year, primarily on special teams, tallying eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Notably, Boyd was among several Vikings to criticize the team environment during Mike Zimmer's final season as head coach in 2021. Zimmer took issue with Boyd's comments, in particular, and took a shot at him during an interview with the Star Tribune this past fall, saying Boyd had racked up "more special teams penalties than anyone I can remember."
Boyd later responded on social media, explaining that he had no issues with Zimmer and still loved him.
The winner of the Texans-Chiefs game, which was still in progress at the time of publication, will go on to reach the AFC title game. The Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild-card game to advance to take on the top-seeded Chiefs.
