Watch Kevin O'Connell's locker room speech after Vikings beat Falcons
Kevin O'Connell has become known for, among other things, his electric postgame locker room speeches following Vikings victories. And he's gotten to do quite a few of them this year. After the Vikings won their sixth straight game and improved to 11-2 with a 42-21 win over the Falcons on Sunday, O'Connell told his team they have "a chance to be a special, special football team."
"I would say right there is what this team is capable of doing," O'Connell said. "Even when it's not perfect, even when sometimes things don't go your way, snap after snap. I never ever, ever feel like you guys aren't going to kick through that brick wall and go find a way."
The Vikings led 14-10 at halftime of Sunday's game and were tied 21-21 with Atlanta after three quarters. Their offensive line had some shaky moments and their defense struggled to slow down the Falcons at times. But they pulled away with a dominant 21-0 fourth quarter on a day where Sam Darnold threw five touchdown passes — all of them going to Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson — and the Vikings won the turnover battle 3-0.
"Championship football teams have characteristics that every now and again, you gotta lean into different phases of your team," said O'Connell, who won a Super Bowl as the Rams' offensive coordinator three years ago. "Today, behind our quarterback, two receivers, the offensive line stepping up, our offense, it should look like that every week. It really should, and that's the standard that you guys just went out and set. Phenomenal football."
O'Connell then gave out game balls to Brian Asamoah II and C.J. Ham, who combined for a huge turnover on a Falcons kickoff return in the fourth quarter. He gave them to Josh Metellus and Byron Murphy Jr., who picked off Kirk Cousins in his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. And of course, he gave them to Addison, Jefferson, and Darnold.
"One day at a time for the rest of the way, and I promise you guys, you will look back on this as the most special f***ing team you've ever been a part of in your lives," O'Connell said.
