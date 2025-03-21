Why are so many insiders keeping the Aaron Rodgers-to-Vikings door open?
- Does J.J. McCarthy have more to prove before the door on Rodgers will be closed?
- Dianna Russini is keeping the possibility alive.
- Adam Schefter says Rodgers is still waiting.
- Jeremy Fowler says the Vikings have "shelved" the idea for now.
Why are so many insiders saying the Minnesota Vikings are going with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback while at the same time suggesting McCarthy has more to prove in spring practices before the Vikings will close the door on Aaron Rodgers?
"The Minnesota Viking sand Rodgers were in touch over the last week or so. Inside the building, they were having serious conversations about if they even wanted to do this. Rodgers was sitting back, waiting for them to make a decision. In the end, the Minnesota Vikings made a decision to move on from that conversation—for now," Dianna Russini said on a Scoop City episode that went public late Thursday night.
It's clear that Russini has received similar information to what NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week when he said the Vikings are no longer pursuing Rodgers. Pelissero has couched his reporting with phrases like "at this time" and "right now." Others, including Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, have also kept the door cracked for Rodgers in Minnesota.
"Nothing's changed with Minnesota. The same situation. Just waiting on Minnesota and he's still waiting on Minnesota until, and if, he signs with a team," Schefter said Thursday.
"From what I understand, the Vikings essentially shelved the matter," Fowler said on the Rich Eisen Show. "They discussed it internally, decided let's go with McCarthy as the QB1 for this spring, make sure he's all good for the offseason workouts. Maybe if Rodgers is still available later in the spring or summer [they] can revisit, but that seems unlikely at this point."
"They must feel confident that [McCarthy] can do the job. They must believe that he is the one. Think about how many decisions have to be made for them to say the guy we traded up for and picked at 10 is the future," Russini said. "They must feel so sure that his ability, his trajectory is better than any of those other three options (Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Rodgers). That is a gamble, but it's a gamble they're willing to take."
But according to Russini, this isn't as simple as Rodgers waiting with hopes that the Vikings will change their mind. Instead, she claims McCarthy has more to prove before the Vikings shut the door on Rodgers and lock it.
"There is no in or out on Aaron Rodgers. We're on pause," she said. "The Vikings need to see more from J.J. McCarthy this spring."
What might the Vikings learn in the spring that they don't already know about McCarthy? Chase Daniel, who played 13 years in the NFL as a backup quarterback, provided some insight.
"It's not real football," Daniel said of spring workouts. "Sean Payton, and I'll always remember this, he said, 'I could care less what you do in OTAs or even training camp or even anything else. The only thing that matters to me and this organization is how you play between the white lines in a real game."
"I don't think you can prove really anything in the spring," Daniel continued, noting that the only thing he thinks McCarthy can prove is that he's healthy. McCarthy suffered the torn meniscus Aug. 10. He had surgery a few days later and then had a second procedure—a biologic injection—on Nov. 13. Four months have passed and McCarthy has said he's ahead of schedule and ready to hit the ground running this spring.
Meanwhile, Rodgers lurks.
"He wants to play in Minnesota. The Rams were his first choice. Is he going to be patient enough to say, 'Alright, I'm willing to take the chance, to roll the dice, that maybe J.J. McCarthy won't be impressive in the spring and they'll bring me in,'" Russini said.
It's an odd, uncomfortable situation that won't go away unless Rodgers signs elsewhere or someone with authority from the Vikings puts the Rodgers stuff to bed once and for all.