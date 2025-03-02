Why did the Vikings reportedly interview QB Cam Ward at the NFL Combine?
- Ward is expected by most to be the first QB taken in the draft.
- It's probably nothing, but what if there's more than meets the eye?
News broke Sunday morning that the Minnesota Vikings spent time at the NFL Scouting Combine interviewing quarterback Cam Ward. Why would the Vikings interview Ward when their QB decision is speculatively down to J.J. McCarthy, Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones?
"One more interesting nugget that might mean nothing but is at least noteworthy: The Vikings interviewed Cam Ward at the combine," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.
The report from certainly activates brain activity. It's probably as simple as head coach Kevin O'Connell wanting to get to know a quarterback who could be starting for years to come in the NFL. Maybe it's the start of a relationship that could be fruitful if Ward and O'Connell get an opportunity to work together in the future.
But reality be damned! What if there's more to it than meets the eye?
What if the Vikings can get a haul of draft picks for McCarthy and be in a position to draft Ward?
What if a QB-needy team picking in the top three views McCarthy as a guy who would've been the unquestioned No. 1 QB in the 2025 draft had he not been selected 10th overall by Minnesota in 2024?
If the Titans, Browns or Giants were willing to pay a premium price and the Vikings think Ward can be as good or better than McCarthy, wouldn't they at least have to think about it?
Full stop. This would be organization malpractice unless the Vikings are guaranteed to get Ward. They couldn't make the deal if there was any chance that a team picking ahead of them might draft Ward.
However, if it is a guarantee, then making a move under the aforementioned scenario would have two clear benefits. First, Ward isn't coming off a knee injury that could result in long-term arthritis like McCarthy is after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Secondly, the Vikings would be getting back a year lost on a quarterback's rookie contract.
Age doesn't really matter because they're both 22. Ward is eight months older than McCarthy.
The obvious downside would be punting on McCarthy when he's been incredible since arriving in Minnesota. He flashed big-time potential before suffering the knee injury last August and he already has a year of mental reps in O'Connell's offense. He's also been dynamite in the Minnesota community.
Louis Riddick, who accurately predicted C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels would be stars in the NFL, said over the weekend that Ward will be a star "right away." Nobody is perfect, but Riddick is pretty good at picking out the good ones. Riddick liked McCarthy coming out in last year's draft but he considered McCarthy "a notch below" Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.
It's all good for debate and conversation, but the Vikings interviewing Ward is probably nothing.