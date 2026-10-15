3 Free-Agent TEs for Vikings to Sign as T.J. Hockenson Injury Remains a Concern During Bye Week

The Vikings were already hurting at tight end entering Week 5, but when T.J. Hockenson left the game with a suspected concussion against the Saints, that situation got even worse for head coach Kevin O'Connell. As of Thursday morning, there have been no updates on Hockenson's condition, and even though the Vikings have extra time due to their bye, the last thing they need is another offensive concern.

After all, Josh Oliver has been on injured reserve with a potentially season-ending biceps tear. He was typically used as a blocking specialist as well as a sneaky option in the passing attack. Not having him available is tough, and the TE-related struggles will compound if Hockenson misses extended time.

Against the Saints, the Vikings used a combination of Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek at tight end. Bartholomew took on the role of the receiving tight end, while Yurosek was more of a blocker in the offense.

T.J. Hockenson injury could lead Vikings to 3 potential TE targets

If O'Connell isn't sure he can trust Bartholomew and Yurosek if Hockenson is sidelined indefinitely, the Vikings need to explore other options to provide depth and talent at the position.

Here are three potential reinforcement options for O'Conell & Co. to consider.

1. Taysom Hill

A Swiss Army knife of a player, Taysom Hill is a player who could do a lot of things for the Vikings. While with the Saints, he was known for being a tight end, quarterback, receiver, or special teams player when he was needed.

Hill is 36 years old, so he wouldn't be a long-term asset for Minnesota, but that's not what they need him to be. The Vikings would want him to run routes and be a receiver, which he has shown the ability to do over his nine previous NFL seasons.

Taysom Hill could add some versatility to the Vikings' offense, which hasn't demonstrated much firepower this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catching 110 passes for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns is great, but he also has 489 rushing attempts for 2,551 yards and 34 TDs. However, due to his age and with his complicated skill set, the Vikings may be looking for a more traditional and complete tight end. Still, it's worth considering.

2. Will Dissly

Will Dissly is six years younger than Hill, but has eight years of NFL experience. Although he is better known for his time with the Seahawks, he spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, playing 24 games in which he caught 61 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns.

Dissly fits more of the traditional TE role, like Hockenson. He catches about 80% of his targets and could be a reliable target for starting Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray if Hockenson can't suit up.

A six-foot-four, 265-pound tight end, Dissly has the size to be a blocker if needed as well. He posted run-block and pass-block grades of 64.1 and 74.3, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus last season.

Even if Minnesota only wants a temporary player to fill in until Hockenson returns, it makes sense to take a look at the former NFC West standout.

3. Tyler Conklin

Bringing a former Vikings tight end back to Minnesota can make a lot of sense. Drafted 157th overall in 2018, Tyler Conklin spent his first four seasons with the Purple and Gold before moving to the Jets, Chargers and Lions before becoming a free agent in 2026.

Vikings fans already have a good idea of what Tyler Conklin looks like in Purple and Gold. | USA TODAY Sports

At one time, Conklin was a hot commodity. After leaving the Vikings, he signed a three-year deal with the Jets worth $21 million and played out his entire contract. Last season, his one-year deal with Detroit was worth $1.3 million, so it isn't unfathomable to imagine he'd be a relatively inexpensive player to sign six weeks into the season.

Conklin could be an interesting practice-squad stash who could be elevated if needed while Hockenson is out. He could help Bartholomew and Yurosek without taking away from their development and growth, providing security and depth in the meantime.

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