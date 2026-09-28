3 Experienced TEs Vikings Can Call for Help Amid Josh Oliver Injury Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated following Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; however, head coach Kevin O'Connell's squad is far from unscathed as a new week begins. Several Vikings picked up injuries in the Week 3 effort, most notably star wideout Justin Jefferson's ankle issue. The offense was dealt another blow when tight end Jordan Oliver exited with an arm injury and didn't return, and the latest update on his situation isn't ideal.

On Monday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Oliver was undergoing MRIs to determine whether he sustained a torn biceps. It only took a few hours before ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed those fears, noting that the 29-year-old TE will undergo surgery and is "most likely a long shot to return this year, at least for the regular season."

As updated just now on The Aftermath: Oliver does have a torn bicep and will need surgery, which will be done soon, per source. Most likely a long shot to return this year, at least for regular season. https://t.co/MdktSethXr — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2026

Oliver isn't a household name around the NFL, but he plays a key role in the Vikings' offense as the No. 2 TE option behind T.J. Hockenson. The San Jose State product has played 1,515 offensive snaps across 50 regular-season appearances since joining Minnesota, often being used as a blocker while occasionally chipping in offensively.

It's time to have a next-man-up mentality. That will be easier said than done for the Vikings, though, who lack TE depth behind Hockenson. With Ben Yurosek on the injured reserve, second-year pro Gavin Bartholomew is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster, while Cam Grandy—who played 13 games with the Bengals in 2024 and 2025—is the sole practice squad option.

While they could help in theory, Bartholomew only played his first four offensive snaps last week, and Grandy only has 103 and still hasn't played a game this season.

Potential TE options for Vikings

In other words, it'd be in the Vikings' best interest to bring in another experienced TE, whether they're signed to the practice squad or the main roster. If that's the case, they have at least these three names to consider as potential solutions.

1. Jordan Akins

It's been nearly two years since he played a meaningful football game, but Jordan Akins's experience could entice the Vikings to give him a call.

Drafted 98th overall by the Houston Texans in 2018, Akins brings 107 regular-season appearances and two playoff games to the table. He's never been the best player at his position, but the Central Florida product has earned a reputation for being a solid depth contributor, converting 206 receptions into 2,277 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, all while commanding a 94.6 passer rating when targeted.

Jordan Akins is the type of veteran TE that the Vikings should be interested in signing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He isn't known for his blocking, but you can always teach an old dog new tricks. It was only in 2024 that Akins recorded a career-best 75.6 Pro Football Focus pass-block grade, going 16 passing downs without allowing a pressure. It isn't the biggest sample size, but it shows how he can help while Hockenson handles most of the pass-catching duties in the TE room.

Throw in the fact that Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown is familiar with Akins after spending a few months together in Houston in 2020, and the Vikings have every reason to consider Akins an option.

2. Will Dissly

Speaking of past connections, free-agent TE Will Dissly is another potential recruit with ties to someone in the front office: general manager Nolan Teasley.

Teasley spent over a decade in various roles with the Seahawks before joining the Vikings in the offseason. He became Seattle's director of pro personnel in 2018, which was Dissly's first campaign with the franchise. The former fourth-round pick then spent six seasons in the Rain City before playing the last two with the Los Angeles Chargers.

That said, Teasley knows what Dissly is capable of. The Washington product posted a 127-1,421-13 stat line in 72 games with the Seahawks, including an NFL-high 73.7% success rate in 2022. He's also had a PFF pass-block grade of at least 70.0 in five of his eight seasons, while his run protection is above average, too.

Dissly's offensive performance declined when he joined the Chargers, going 61-578-2 in 24 outings. Still, it was only in 2024 that he tallied career highs in catches (50) and receiving yards (481), so maybe there's hope he can be productive with the Vikings.

3. Nick Vannett

Nick Vannett is another option from Teasley's past who could interest the current Vikings GM. The former Ohio State Buckeye began his NFL career as a third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016, spending four seasons in Seattle before earning a reputation as one of the league's more well-traveled journeymen (121 games played across nine different franchises).

Of course, Vannett is also a name that Vikings fans know, as he played four games in Purple and Gold last season before being signed off the practice squad by the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't accomplish much in his brief time with either franchise, but that familiarity with O'Connell & Co. could have Minnesota calling his name again.

If the Vikings want to bolster their TE depth with a familiar face, Nick Vannett is worth the call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vannett has been an inconsistent blocker throughout his career, but he showed promise in run protection last season, finishing with a career-high mark of 66.4 on PFF. Picking up where he left off without an issue would certainly help the Vikings fill Oliver's void, even if he isn't a perfect 1-for-1 replacement.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.