3 Most Important Vikings Takeaways After Week 10's Statement Victory vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, W.I. — Less than a week ago, the Vikings took the field on primetime TV and put up one of the most embarrassing offensive performances imaginable. The resulting loss sparked a whirlwind 24 hours that eventually led the team to reacquire their long-time quarterback, Kirk Cousins, in a trade with the Raiders.

On Sunday, Cousins retook the offensive reins after only a few days back in Purple and Gold. With Blake Cashman, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson all ruled out, “Kirko” and crew would certainly have their work cut out for them.

Would the move immediately pay off? Would Cousins’s rust in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense define the day? Would the Vikings' defense put up another stellar showing against a talented offense?

Let’s break down the most important takeaways from the Vikings 2026 Border Battle-sweeping 30-10 win on Sunday.

1. Kirk Cousins is what Vikings' offense has been searching for

If you were wondering how long it would take Cousins to get comfortable, the answer was not long at all.

After a few unspectacular plays early on, Cousins found Myles Price with a precision toss for a 38-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jSQvCluTla — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

With no Addison or Hockenson and a lack of familiarity with many of his new teammates, Cousins was able to work wonders given how stacked the odds were against him. He would throw for 207 passing yards and two touchdowns (with one interception) in his first game back in Purple and Gold.

Justin Jefferson had another relatively quiet day, a fact not helped by Addison’s absence. He did manage to bring in a few key catches on a drive that ended with a Gavin Bartholomew score. Jefferson finished the day with nine catches for 74 receiving yards—better than your average WR, but not enough for what Vikings fans want from the star playmaker.

2. Brian Flores's defense has a day

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit came out swinging early.

Dallas Turner bullied Packers left tackle Jordan Morgan by throwing him into Jordan Love for an early sack; then Harrison Smith snagged his 41st career interception on the first play of the second quarter. Levi Drake Rodriguez and Eric Wilson also brought Love down on back-to-back plays early in the second.

Jalen Redmond with a sack. The Vikings have brought down Jordan Love SEVEN times. There are 8 minutes left in the third. pic.twitter.com/N1OSx9gbjk — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 15, 2026

The sack attack continued early in the third, even as Green Bay finally got on the board with a 32-yard passing TD. The Vikings’ eight sacks on the afternoon are the most by any team in the NFL this season, as they held the Packers to 10 points one week after they scored 45.

3. Vikings prove they can contend

The circumstances were less than ideal for the Vikings, yet they put together their most complete team performance of the season to end a two-game losing streak. With a difficult battle against the 49ers in Mexico City on the horizon, this week will be a crucial opportunity to get healthy and continue to get the offense in sync.

If Sunday was any indication, this revamped Vikings squad can hang with anyone.

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