Vikings' Grim Week 10 Injury Report Will Likely Force Trio Into Bigger Roles vs. Packers

The Vikings are entering their matchup against the Packers with key injuries on both sides of the ball. While this new guy at quarterback may provide some juice, there's no question that Minnesota still has to overcome significant hurdles against its division rival as injuries plague the roster.

The #Vikings final Week 10 injury report



OUT: LB Blake Cashman, TE T.J. Hockenson, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, WR Jauan Jennings and QB Kyler Murray



QUESTIONABLE: WR Jordan Addison (thumb), S Joshua Metellus (shoulder) and OLB Kyle Van Noy pic.twitter.com/WU1CfJg9Hr — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 13, 2026

With an injury report longer than Kirk Cousins' Kohl's shopping list, the Vikings will need to rely on their reserves to step up in a big way after ruling out multiple key players on Friday.

1. Ivan Pace Jr., LB

With Blake Cashman unable to clear the concussion protocol, Eric Wilson will likely be joined by a committee of Pace and rookie Jake Golday. Pace has seen his role reduced in recent years after a strong rookie campaign, but he did play very well last week against Buffalo, notching a sack in just 22 snaps.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will probably get Golday some looks as well after the rookie saw a career-high in snaps last week, but in all likelihood it'll be the veteran Pace who the defensive coordinator leans on. Pace's run discipline and pass coverage leave much to be desired, but if the Vikings need a Tasmanian Devil to get after Jordan Love before he finds a receiver 50 yards down the field, Pace is the man for the job.

The Vikings could also use more dime looks with Cashman out, and with how well the Packers stretch the field, it wouldn't be surprising at all. Still, Pace will have a chance at some redemption on Sunday in a contract year after falling out of favor over the last few seasons.

2. Gavin Bartholomew, TE

T.J. Hockenson has served as a great security blanket for the revolving door of Vikings quarterbacks this season, and now Kirk Cousins will have to play his first game back without the friendly face. The Vikings' second leading receiver will miss this Sunday's Packers game, and Bartholomew looks to be the next man up, with Josh Oliver already out for the year.

It's time for Gavin Bartholomew to find another gear now that fellow Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson has been ruled out for Week 10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bartholomew already stepped up big in one game this season, reeling in five catches against New Orleans after Hockenson went down early, and he'll now get called on again.

With Jauan Jennings also out, and Jordan Addison now potentially following suit, the Vikings' pass catchers will be awfully thin. Is it weird to say that Bartholomew will probably have a bigger game than Myles Price, Tai Felton or Odell Beckham Jr.?

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem weird in the slightest.

3. Caleb Banks, DT

Banks was a healthy scratch last week, and now could be playing 30 or 40 snaps just days later at Green Bay. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that his benching last week was simply what the game plan called for, and now this week's will require that Banks plays "a ton."

"He'll be up and he's going to play a ton this week." - Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on DL Caleb Banks pic.twitter.com/1Rx5kBzmyw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 13, 2026

The first-round pick hasn't made much of an impact yet, but with Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins out, Banks will get called upon whether he's ready or not. Banks was always looked at as a long-term developmental project, but early returns may be emphasizing the "long" aspect more than Minnesota had hoped.

Banks has the lowest Pro Football Focus grade among all rookie defensive tackles, but he's also only played 107 snaps. This week at Green Bay might provide the first real litmus test as to how far along the Vikings rookie actually is—or isn't.

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