The Vikings' Best, Worst and Most Likely Outcomes vs. the Packers in Week 10

The Vikings won't need any extra motivation this weekend when they take on the rival Packers, but their playoff chances will take a huge swing with either outcome. A win puts the Vikings at a 92% chance to make the postseason, while a loss drags that number all the way down to 68%.

Kirk Cousins was brought in at the deadline to ensure that those odds only go up, but he'll face an ascending Packers team that just steamrolled the Patriots in Week 9.

Still, it's always interesting with Green Bay regardless of the stakes, so here are the best, worst and most likely scenarios for the game.

Best-case scenario: Kirk Cousins gets rolling, offense finds new life in win

Cousins is essentially coming into Week 10 having to play the hero already. The Vikings offense has been listless the last few weeks, and now Cousins will be asked to play at a high level despite just a few days of practice and a speed run through the playbook. And yet, most Vikings fans fully believe he's going to pull it off. But is that hopeful ignorance, or just sheer desperation?

Maybe that answer doesn't matter, but if Cousins actually does come in on a short week and looks like 2023 Cousins, there's nothing the 2026 Vikings can't accomplish. Besides the short timeline, Cousins will also be without T.J. Hockenson, Jauan Jennings and possibly even Jordan Addison. That's really not ideal, and it may pour some cold water on the Vikings' dreams of reigniting things right off the bat.

Still, even a marginal improvement in Week 10 is something to build on, and 7-2 with two wins over the Packers is a feeling that can't be beat.

Worst-case scenario: Paper tiger gets exposed, injuries mount

On paper, the Vikings now possess a top-2 defense and a top-15 offense with the addition of Cousins. That's a winning formula, but the games also need to be played. Cousins is playing some great football, but relying on him to completely salvage the season comes with its challenges.

If the Vikings—and specifically Cousins—come out flat against Green Bay, it's hard to see the banged-up defense saving them in this one. Minnesota will be without Blake Cashman and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and already allowed 387 yards to Jordan Love back in Week 1

. If the injuries continue to stack up and the Vikings enter a date with San Francisco at 6-3, the season could start to spiral before the calendar turns to December.

Likeliest scenario: Cousins elevates the team, Vikings still struggle in a close one

The bar for Cousins to clear is remarkably low, so even an average game from him on Sunday will be encouraging—at least for the long term. But the Packers, much like the Lions and the Bills, will eventually find ways to score, and the Vikings' defense has begun to show some fatigue after carrying the team for nine straight weeks.

This game just feels like an ugly one, with turnovers both ways, penalties, and two teams who are already feeling desperate in a crowded NFC North. Cousins likely shows more juice than Murray or Wentz offered, but there will be growing pains. Hopefully, the defense can find ways to slow down a Green Bay offense that has averaged 36 ppg over its last two wins.

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