3 Most Important Things Vikings Fans Must Watch for in Week 10 Road Clash vs. Packers

There’s new hope in the Minnesota air after an embarrassing passing performance on Monday Night Football led to the reacquisition of former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Raiders.

Now, the Vikings head into Week 10’s matchup against the Packers with a fighting chance to showcase a competent offense, something that seemed impossible just a few days ago. With playoff seeding slipping away and the back half of a brutal four-game stretch now upon them, the urgency has never been higher for Cousins and the 2026 Vikings.

Here’s what to watch for as the Vikings look to get back in the win column.

1. A full-circle return

It was a late October Sunday in 2023. Cousins and the Vikings had overcome a 1-4 start and were looking to complete the climb back to .500 with a win in Green Bay. Everything was clicking, even without an injured Justin Jefferson. Then, in the third quarter, disaster struck as Cousins hobbled off the field with a torn Achilles, ending his time in purple.

Or so we thought…

Vikings @ Packers this Sunday…



Scriptwriters couldn’t have planned it any better. pic.twitter.com/PxPF9pMg0a — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 12, 2026

Even if he faces a hiccup or two after being named the Week 10 starter on Friday, the alternatives seem far worse, even as Cousins reacclimates. Safe to assume, then, that he’ll be making his return to the Vikings on the exact field he last donned the horned helmet on.

It’s hard to project exactly what we’ll see after only a couple of practices, but it will likely be a massive improvement over what we’ve witnessed with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

If Cousins and Co. can walk away with a win, his teammates may have to bust out the chains and Rolexes again on the short flight home.

2. Latest chapter of O'Connell vs. LaFleur

Sunday will mark the 10th matchup between Kevin O’Connell and Matt LaFleur since O’Connell took over as head coach in 2022. Both have been touted as two of the best offensive minds in the NFL, even as their own fan bases often criticize their play-calling and decision-making. Ironically, most NFL teams would gladly drop their current coach for a shot at either of them.

O’Connell will look to add a seventh win to his 6-3 record against the Packers, while LaFleur will be looking to make his series record a tad more respectable. With divisional and conference seeding in the balance, Sunday’s battle of the offensive minds should provide plenty of fireworks. That is, if another elite coach doesn’t have his say…

3. Brian Flores brings the blitz against an improved Green Bay offense

Make no mistake: the Vikings do not defeat the Packers in Week 1 without a stellar day from Brian Flores’s defense. Their ability to create short fields and turnovers set Wentz and the Vikings' offense up for a 39-22 comeback victory. But the Green Bay offense they’ll face this Sunday won't be the same as it was two months ago.

JORDAN LOVE

CHRISTIAN WATSON



PACKERS ARE DOMINATING



GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hxEPzs2KdC — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

The Packers' offensive line is healthier and much improved after allowing four sacks in Week 1. Their 17 sacks allowed through nine games are the 12th-fewest in the NFL this season. Their passing game is also finding its stride, with wideouts Christian Watson and Matthew Golden posting massive performances in a 45-27 victory against the Patriots last week.

Needless to say, the Vikings defense will need to bring its A-game against Jordan Love and the Packers offense on the road. Hopefully, their offense will now be able to get them some rest by sustaining a drive or two.

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