3 Winner, 2 Losers From Vikings 13-10 Win Over Giants: QB2 May Not Be Settled After All

Vikings football is back! Well, at least in preseason form, as the Purple and Gold notched a 13-10 win over the Giants on Satrday afternoon.

After more than two weeks of training camp reports, speculation, and excitement, it was time to see how the Vikings would match up against an actual opponent. The results should have fans relieved, since there is almost a full month until the games start counting.

The first-team offense led by Kyler Murray looked efficient to start the game, as Will Reichard capped their single drive with a 35-yard field goal. Reichard would account for six of the team's 13 points, hitting a 54-yarder with rookie Brett Thorson holding.

It's safe to say that Kyler Murray looked at home under center as the Vikings' QB1, even if he only played a small chunk of the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The story that will carry the most weight is the injury to safety/linebacker Jamal Adams. Adams fell to the MetLife turf on a Giants scoring play with just under 14 minutes left in the second quarter. The team had recently moved Adams to safety after signing him as a linebacker to start camp. While we do not have official word on the injury, reactions from teammates and coaches showed how serious it was.

Outside of that, here are the biggest winners and losers from the Vikings' preseason-opening win.

Winner: Aaron Jones

A 17-yard carry on your first touch of the preseason? Not a bad way for Aaron Jones to prove he’s still got some juice. Jones ended the day with three carries for 27 yards, an impressive nine yards per touch in one series of work. The 31-year-old has looked slimmed down and more agile in this year’s camp, a good sign as the Vikings look to be focused on a revamped run-attack in 2026.

In limited action Saturday, he continued to show the burst he’s flashed so far through August. Jones returned to the Vikings this past spring on a one-year deal and is looking to showcase that he can still be an impact performer. If the last few weeks are any indication, he’s off to a great start.

Loser: J.J. McCarthy

If No. 9 was looking to prove the Vikings wrong for betting it all on Murray, he certainly did not help his case on Saturday. Even when McCarthy made the right decision, he was often inaccurate in his delivery. One particular third-down throw to Jeshaun Jones was nowhere close to the intended target (h/t VikingzFanPage).

JJ McCarthy incomplete on his first throw of the game. 3 and out. pic.twitter.com/AsJJm7wcJ5 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 15, 2026

McCarthy entered the game in relief of Murray and played through the remainder of the first half, finishing 4-of-7 for 34 yards with one sack taken on the day. Was it the worst performance ever put to tape? No. Was it enough to inspire desperately needed optimism for the third-year QB? Also no.

McCarthy will look to flip the script next week at home against the Ravens.

Winner: Max Bredeson

Max Bredeson has massive shoes to fill for the recently retired C.J. Ham, but Saturday was a good step towards making that happen. Bredeson was a key factor in opening running lanes and even got involved in the pass game early, bringing in the first catch of the preseason on a short toss from Kyler Murray.

Bredeson's impacts won't always show on the stat sheet, but the former Wolverine is showing how his size and strength can help his teammates. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has not over-relied on fullbacks in the past, but Bredeson's ability to part the sea for his running backs may earn him a ton of looks this season.

Loser: Caleb Banks

If you were hoping to see the Vikings’ first-round selection start dominating in his first live action, I have some bad news.

Caleb Banks looked to show the rust you’d expect after playing in only three games for the Florida Gators last season and missing significant offseason work with nagging foot injuries. He simply did not seem to make an impact, especially as Cam Skattebo pushed his way up the middle repeatedly to start the game.

Banks has flashed his patented strength and explosiveness in camp, but consistency and form are the name of the game in his development. The team will need to be patient to tap into the raw potential that had them enamored with Banks despite the injury history that had some analysts hesitant.

Winner: Carson Wentz

The Vikings have not formally said there is a “battle” for the QB2 spot, but if there were, Carson Wentz would have dominated on Saturday. Even in limited action, Wentz showed the maturity, experience, and timing the team will need from whoever ends up as the backup QB.

The highlight of his day came when Wentz timed a perfect fade at the goal line to Myles Price, who was able to come down with the one-handed grab thanks to a perfect level of touch placed on the throw.

.@Vikings WR Myles Price with the gorgeous one-hander in the end zone 🔥



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eJNwJzB8Vm — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

Wentz ended an efficient day 9-of-14 for 81 passing yards and one TD after coming back into the game for an injured Max Brosmer, who exited the contest to get his wrist looked at (h/t SeifertESPN).

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