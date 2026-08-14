3 Predictions for Vikings Preseason Week 1 After Thursday's Practice: Wentz's Role Is Clear

EAGAN, MN — The Vikings are fully focused on their first preseason game of 2026, and Thursday’s practice certainly showed it. The majority of the day was spent at a slow pace or in walkthroughs. One standout moment came in 11-on-11 work, as Kyler Murray found Jordan Addison downfield for a diving catch, gaining about 40 yards.

It was clear that the team’s focus was on preparing the players they envision seeing a majority of snaps this weekend. With that in mind, here are three predictions I’m making for this Saturday’s matchup against the Giants based on what little we did see at Thursday's practice.

3. Center will be Vikings' main roster focus

We’ve seen several… less-than-ideal snaps between centers and quarterbacks throughout this year's camp. Blake Brandel, Michael Jurgens, and rookie Gavin Gerhardt were all looking to prove themselves as the answer to the Vikings' plaguing need at center.

But so far, even highlight clips of pass plays have led fans to dissect snaps on social media (h/t VikingzFanPage).

Kyler Murray finding Justin Jefferson deep at practice.



(Via Vikings IG) pic.twitter.com/9oj5qjecW3 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 12, 2026

Brandel had never even played center until multiple injuries along the offensive line forced him into the role last season. Let me be clear: the fact that he’s even taking first-team reps is an incredible accomplishment for the utility lineman who previously made appearances at both tackle and guard. But it may not be steady enough for the Vikings to hang their hats on.



Brandel had a botched exchange with Murray today in a red-zone walkthrough. Yes, a walkthrough. If the two are struggling to get on the same page at such a slow pace, there is fair concern about what things will look like with a regular-season pass rush on the attack. New general manager Nolan Teasley will be watching closely on Saturday, and it would not surprise me if the team starts eyeing additional options at center soon.

2. Expect to see a lot of Carson Wentz

Practice kicked off a bit earlier than usual on Thursday with an initial walkthrough period, featuring a heavy dose of Carson Wentz. The Vikings re-signed Wentz this past spring after he nearly sacrificed his long-term health last season by playing through a torn labrum and a fractured socket in his non-throwing shoulder for weeks.

The man has heart, and clearly growing up a Vikings fan had him willing to leave it all on the field.

Now that Kyler Murray won the QB1 job, Carson Wentz should see the majority of opportunities under center this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wentz will get his first go with the team in a preseason setting after initially joining the team once last year’s camp had already concluded. Until Murray’s breakout this week, Wentz was the most consistent QB in the room to start camp. His rep count has seen a noticeable uptick this week after Murray was named QB1. While Murray is expected to see limited action on Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and Wentz will likely get the bulk of reps throughout the game. Max Brosmer will also likely see time towards the end of the game.

There is a real chance that Wentz ends up as the Vikings’ QB2 this season if the right offer comes in for McCarthy. The heart he showed last season and the comfort he's showcased in the offense this summer may go a long way to making that happen.

1. Young defenders will get the majority of minute

The thing that's stood out most about defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit so far in camp? The young guns. The team invested the majority of their draft capital on the defensive side of the ball in Rob Brzezinski’s one draft as interim GM.

So far, the kids are getting their opportunities to shine.

Caleb Banks, Domonique Orange, Jake Golday, and Chuck Demmings have all had standout moments so far through training camp, and I’d expect to see a lot of work for them on Saturday.

As a first-round pick, Caleb Banks is one player all Vikings fans will have their eyes on this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday’s practice previewed what we might see, as Banks, Orange and second-year defensive lineman Elijah Williams lined up together along the defensive front. I’d expect more tenured players like Levi Drake Rodriguez and Jalen Redmond to see little to no action Saturday as the young dogs get acclimated to NFL speed.

Golday and Demmings will be fun to track, as both have been utilized in different ways so far through camp. Safety Jakobe Thomas has yet to have his splash moment in practices, but an open lane to a pass-catcher could be a chance to showcase the type of hard hits he was known for at Miami.

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