The trade deadline for the 2026 NFL season is less than two weeks away. Some teams will be buyers at the deadline, hoping to improve their roster and make a push this season. Others will be sellers, looking to acquire draft picks to prepare for a rebuild.

The Minnesota Vikings are likely to be buyers. With the team 6-0 through the first seven weeks of the season, dreams of an NFC North Championship and a deep playoff run. Adding a missing piece or two could make the team more competitive.

Pairing one of the selling teams with a buying team like the Vikings is how great deals get done. Of course, those teams looking to move assets also must have players that Minnesota is interested in, but here are three teams that would make sense for the Purple and Gold to trade with.

1. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have already proven themselves willing to make trades. The team has already unloaded star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, but it has more assets that could help other teams.

Indianapolis is having a rough season. Their 2-5 record is highlighted by a humiliating loss to the Titans. Not only that, but they fired general manager Chris Ballard and are likely looking to rebuild under new leadership after this season.

Possible Colts players available:

Josh Downs, wide receiver

Anthony Richardson, quarterback

Grover Stewart, defensive line

Jonathan Taylor, running back

2. Tennessee Titans

Another team that would be happy to compile draft picks is the Tennessee Titans. The team has won only one game this season, earning a surprise victory over the struggling Colts. There is youth on the team, but focusing on bringing in more young talent makes a lot of sense for the franchise.

Tennessee traded star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears along with a fifth-round draft pick for a package that included two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. Don't be surprised to see them continue loading up on draft selections.

Possible Titans players available

Cody Barton, linebacker

Jermaine Johnson edge

Tony Pollard, running back

Calvin Ridley, wide receiver

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are another team that would likely be willing to make a deal this year. The NFC West team has won only two games this season, with one of those victories coming against a winless Los Angeles Chargers squad.

The Cardinals have already traded young wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans and would likely be interested in moving other assets to prepare for a future where they look for a franchise quarterback after this season.

Possible Cardinals players available:

Budda Baker, safety

Zaven Collins, edge

James Conner, running back

Josh Sweat, edge

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