New Vikings Trade Target Emerges After Bears Land Jeffery Simmons

The NFC North arms race is in full swing as the Vikings' perfect season continues. Just one year after the Packers dealt two first-round picks for Micah Parsons, the Bears have pulled off a similar blockbuster deal of their own.

On Thursday, the Bears sent their next two first-round picks along with a 2027 fourth-rounder to Tennessee for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Full trade terms, per sources:



🏈Bears receive:

Jeffrey Simmons and a 2028 5th-round pick



🏈Titans receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, and a 2027 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2026

The addition of Simmons now gives the Bears one of the more complete rosters in the NFL and opens up their Super Bowl window for the next few seasons.

Now, Purple and Gold fans will wait and wonder whether Minnesota makes a deal of their own to keep pace with those divisional blockbusters. As the NFC North beefs up its defensive front, a potential new offensive trade target could be some form of retaliation for the Vikings.

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson could be the Vikings newest trade target

What was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender in 2026 has now fallen to a potential seller at the trade deadline after a 2-5 start, and the slumping Eagles may look to move one of the top guards in the NFL.

Landon Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowler who missed five weeks this season due to injury. Now healthy, it's likely too late for the Eagles to save their season, especially with Jalen Hurts out for the year due to blood clots.

So, with 2026 down the drain, could Philly make a deal with the Vikings?

Minnesota has had some bad injury luck of its own—losing guard Donovan Jackson for the year—and has been starting undrafted free agent Joe Huber in his stead. On the right side, guard Will Fries hasn't exactly been excelling, and the Vikings were already reportedly poking around a deal for Quenton Nelson before he was ultimately moved to Seattle.

Landon Dickerson is the type of game-changing trade target that the Vikings need to keep pace in the NFC North. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 28, with a few non-guaranteed years left on his contract, the Vikings would have some flexibility to make Dickerson a one-year rental or a key piece of the offensive line moving forward. Injuries and some uneven play over the past year should keep his trade cost relatively reasonable, and the Vikings may be able to land their new starting guard for a mid-round selection as the Eagles look to get younger.

The Vikings' offense has struggled to finish drives, and adding Dickerson, who was the top interior lineman in run-block win-rate just a few seasons ago, could help to provide a boost in the lackluster run game. He hasn't played well this season, but his 68.2 Pro Football Focus run-block grade last year would be No. 1 among Minnesota's starting offensive linemen this season.

At 6-0 and with wins over the Bears and Packers already, the Vikings have a bit of a head start on the division. But now that Parsons is getting healthy and Simmons is joining the division, it's clear that all four teams think they have a shot at the crown this year.

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley now has to decide whether the current roster can go the distance or whether the flood of talent into rival locker rooms makes a trade necessary.

If the Vikings want to keep pace, Dickerson checks most boxes. And after missing out on Nelson, the options are already dwindling.

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