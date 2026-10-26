Anthony Richardson Trade Is Worth Vikings' Consideration Under the Right Conditions

After firing general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Vikings in recent weeks. That said, there's no better time than now for the Vikings to try to acquire quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Purple and Gold face uncertainty when it comes to the QB room past the 2026 NFL season since Kyler Murray is on a one-year deal and could benefit from adding a young quarterback with proven potential and starter experience.

Earlier this month, court records showed that Richardson was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge following a traffic stop in Carmel, IN, on Oct. 12. He already slid down the Colts' depth chart after Daniel Jones's arrival, but this latest situation could be the straw that broke the camel's back.

Now is the time for the Vikings to consider an Anthony Richardson trade

For starters, unlike Indiana, Minnesota is a state where it is legal to consume recreational cannabis. This arrest wouldn't be a big deal for the Vikings, but it could significantly decrease the cost of trading for the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson hasn't started a game for the Colts since Week 15 of the 2024 season. Since then, he's played only 14 snaps for Indianapolis and doesn't seem to be in a position to work his way back into a starting role the Colts anytime soon.

The Colts seem ready to move on from Anthony Richardson, and a fresh start with the Vikings could do him wonders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, having Richardson in the Vikings' quarterback room would add competition for whoever Minnesota brings in during the offseason—either via trade, free agency or the 2027 NFL Draft—and raise the floor for the future of the position.

As a pro, Richardson has been a flop. He completes only 50.6% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while being sacked 21 times for a 144-yard loss. Still, his mobility has been on display, as he's rushed for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries. In 2024, he was a top-10 QB when it came to rushing yards per game (45.4, 3rd), rushing TDs (six, T-3rd) and yards per carry (5.8, 9th) despite playing only 11 games.

Worth the roll of the dice

Richardson will be an unrestricted free agent after the Colts declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. If they don't intend to bring him back, the Vikings should be interested in the potential success an experiment could bring.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell would need to take Richardson on as a project and keep developing him. Based on the potential that led to him being a top draft pick, there is hope he could turn his career around in Minnesota, especially if he's inspired by the Purple and Gold's ongoing success.

If O'Connell and the Vikings still believe, they need to talk to Colts interim GM Ed Dodds about acquiring Richardson for a potential Day 2 or 3 pick in next year's draft. They need to strike while his value is at an all-time low, and anything higher would be an issue.

Perhaps it was foreshadowing, but O'Connell's words to Richardson after the Vikings' 21–13 victory over the Colts on Nov. 3, 2024, suggest that he believes the young quarterback has the talent to become a great player in the league, despite his struggles.

You're a bad dude. And you're going to play for a long time in this league. Go to work every day. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do. Kevin O'Connell on Anthony Richardson

O'Connell might be able to put that faith to the test first-hand soon.

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