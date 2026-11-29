It's the Kirk Cousins revenge game. The Falcons are coming to town Sunday in hopes of stopping their three-game skid against the Vikings and the Dirty Birds' former quarterback.

Both the Vikings and Falcons are coming off some brutal losses, so the desperation to get back in the win column for both will be apparent. How will Cousins handle going against his former squad? Did Atlanta learn a thing or two from the 49ers?

It's the Falcons and Vikings in Week 12, so let's get right into who wins and why.

Vikings offense vs. Falcons defense

It's been a bad month to be an Atlanta defender, as the Falcons have allowed 28 points and 390 yards per game in November. Unsurprisingly, they've also gone winless this month, and they'll now be tasked with stopping their former quarterback, Cousins.

The Vikings offense is objectively better with Cousins under center, but they're also dealing with key injuries to Jordan Addison and Christian Darrisaw, making a constant stream of touchdowns unlikely. Still, even without his No. 2 receiver and blindside protector, only four teams are allowing more passing yards than the Falcons, so the opportunities will be there to attack through the air—especially since star safety Jesse Bates III was dealt at the trade deadline.

Typically, the Vikings offense does what they're supposed to against poor defenses, and Sunday should be no different. Cousins has familiarity with the Falcons' defensive scheme and could enjoy a nice rebound. The biggest question of the day will be the Vikings' rushing attack, which has averaged just 3.9 yards per rush in November. As the ground game fades, so too will the play-action game, and that's going to be a big problem.

Falcons offense vs. Vikings defense

The Falcons offense has been in a rut lately, but did the 49ers just do them a huge favor? San Francisco seemingly unlocked the key to beating a Brian Flores defense by condensing their formations and throwing quick, zippy passes into the open zones behind the blitz. That's certainly easier said than done, but it would be unsurprising to see Atlanta at least try.

Bijan Robinson is a top-three running back in the league, though, so maybe the Falcons just dare Minnesota to stop him. After all, the Vikings have allowed 100-yard rushers in two of their last four games. Despite the Falcons' recent struggles (just 10 points per game this month), the playmakers are there with Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. If Michael Penix Jr. can stay upright—and that's a big 'if' against Flores—there are some pretty talented YAC guys in Atlanta.

The Vikings will be out for blood after getting dominated by the 49ers, and the Falcons will be down one of their top lineman in Matthew Bergeron. Their 5.97% sack rate ranks 12th in the league, however, so Minnesota may not get home as often as some are expecting.

Still, it's hard to pick an offense that hasn't scored more than 17 points since October to light up one of the top defensive units in the league.

Week 12 Verdict

Vikings 24 Falcons 9

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