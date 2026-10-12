3 Studs & 3 Duds From Vikings' Week 5 Win Against the Saints

The Minnesota Vikings got the job done on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. With the 23-13 win, the Purple and Gold remain undefeated heading into the team's much-needed bye week.

This was not an easy game for the Vikings. Two turnovers kept the Saints within striking distance for most of the game, but Minnesota's defense and solid special teams performance kept the door closed on any hope for New Orleans to escape with a win.

Needless to say, several great performances from multiple players helped Minnesota stay undefeated on Sunday afternoon. Here are the studs and duds from Minnesota's Week 5 contest against the Saints.

Stud: Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings had two interceptions against Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, and both of them were hauled in by veteran cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota needed those takeaways after losing two fumbles of their own in this game.

Murphy added three tackles, including one for a loss. His awareness and ability to track the ball in the air were major factors in determining Sunday's game, considering Shough was held to under 100 passing yards for the first time this season.

Duds: DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne

Aaron Jones Sr. had a good day, rushing 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also added three receptions for four yards. However, Jones' second-half fumble inside the red zone led to New Orleans' only offensive touchdown of the day.

That said, Jones shouldn't be the only running back carrying the workload. At the same time, DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne didn't have a single carry against the Saints and combined for two catches for 17 yards, while the veteran Jones had to do all the work on the ground.

Stud: Justin Jefferson

For a player who was questionable on the injury report, Jefferson looked ready to go against the Saints. The superstar wide receiver was targeted seven times by Kyler Murray and caught six of those for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Seeing Minnesota get into the end zone on Sunday was a thing of beauty, especially with how much the Vikings have struggled offensively lately. Seeing Murray trust Jefferson in a crowd of New Orleans defenders in the back corner of the end zone was both surprising and welcome.

Dud: Jauan Jennings

Another week, another dud from Jennings. At this point, it is hard to know what is holding the former 49ers receiver back from contributing in Minnesota. Also, Jennings is being outplayed by Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones, which is not good.

Jennings was the only Vikings player to be targeted by Murray and not catch a pass. He now has two catches on four targets for nine yards this season, which likely has general manager Nolan Teasley wondering why he signed the free-agent pass catcher in the first place.

Stud: Will Reichard

If the season ended today, kicker Will Reichard would be the team's MVP. He remained perfect this season, connecting on two extra points and three field goals on Sunday, including a great kick from 55 yards out as the clock expired at the end of the first half.

The FOX broadcast said that Reichard has made 57 consecutive kicks, including field goals and extra points. Vikings fans should be extremely happy to hear that, but longtime fans might also feel uneasy hearing that statistic.

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