It has only been one game since Kirk Cousins returned to the Minnesota Vikings, but the team already feels different. His arrival has brought hope that the Purple and Gold offense can help Brian Flores' defense and a strong special teams unit win games.

Cousins is a significant upgrade over Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz at quarterback, which will provide opportunities for players who were struggling in the Vikings' offense before the veteran quarterback's arrival.

Three players are already benefiting from having Cousins as Minnesota's starting quarterback, and it is making the future feel bright for a team that was among the worst in the league at passing the football.

1. Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Expectations are high for him to contribute every game, but in his seven games before Cousins' arrival, he averaged only 7.3 targets, 4.4 receptions, and 56.1 yards per game.

In his first game reunited with Cousins, Jefferson was targeted 13 times, catching nine passes for 74 yards. It was clear he would be the primary option in the Vikings' passing attack going forward, and that's a good thing for Minnesota.

Statistically, Minnesota is more likely to win when Jefferson is targeted 10 times or more in a game. Since being drafted by the Vikings, the team is 26-21when he gets at least 10 targets. If he continues to get plenty of looks, it will help the team win games.

2. Aaron Jones

When there isn't a valid threat of a passing game, defenses can focus on stopping the run. Despite that, Jones Sr. was able to average 4.1 yards per carry before Cousins' arrival, but only found the end zone twice in eight games while carrying the bulk of Minnesota's carries.

In the first game with Cousins at quarterback, Jones averaged 4.3 yards per carry and scored a touchdown. Cousins gives the offense balance and improves other phases of the game by being a competent passer, bringing even more value to having him back in Minnesota.

Furthermore, being able to run the ball keeps opposing teams guessing about what Minnesota's offense is attempting to execute and pinches defenders closer to the line of scrimmage, which opens up one of Cousins' biggest strengths: the play-action pass.

3. Any Vikings defensive starter

The Vikings' defense has been on the field a lot this season. They have played 563 snaps, which averages out to 63.5 per game. For a player like Josh Metellus or Eric Wilson, who play over 90 percent of the defensive snaps, that is exhausting.

The defensive snaps dropped to 55 against the Packers in Week 10. That is a significant difference from the 80 the team played against the Buffalo Bills the previous week. Having a defense that isn't exhausted and doesn't have to rotate players in and out is more efficient and productive, as fans saw at Lambeau Field last Sunday.

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