Vikings Have 3 Clear Advantages Over Saints in Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings hope to keep their winning ways alive on Sunday when they take on the New Orleans Saints. There is not much love between these two organizations, since they have caused each other heartbreak for many years.

One team will be leaving the Caesars Superdome with a loss on Sunday and it would be devastating if the team to hand Minnesota its first loss of the season was a team like the hated Saints.

Minnesota has some clear advantages over New Orleans that should make the difference in this weekend's game. If the Vikings can make the most of those opportunities, they should get a big road win to take them into the bye week with an undefeated record.

1. Saints blockers vs. Vikings pass rush

The Saints are tied for giving up the fourth-most sacks in the league through four games. They will need to do a great job protecting Tyler Shough against the aggressive pursuit of Brian Flores' defense.

New Orleans is going to struggle to keep pass rushers out of the backfield on Sunday. The Pro Football Focus grades for their offensive linemen tell a story of a team that is going to need to keep extra blockers to protect their quarterback.

The pass blocking of the tackles should play right into the hands of Minnesota edge rushers Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel. The tackles on the offensive line for the Saints are Taliese

Fuaga and Asim Richards, both of whom have a PFF pass-blocking grade of under 50 for the season.

2. Vikings pass defense vs. Saints passing attack

If the offensive line holds up for New Orleans on Sunday, it could be a long day for Minnesota's defensive secondary. The Saints are not only tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the league (9), but they also have the fifth-most passing plays of 20 yards or more (15) and are tied for the seventh-most passing plays of 40 yards or more (3).

The bad thing for New Orleans is that Minnesota is allowing the lowest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (51.2) while being tied for the fewest passing touchdowns allowed (3) and racking up a league-high 16 sacks.

It is going to be interesting to watch the Saints try to pass against the Vikings in Week 5 and see which side wins this battle of strengths.

3. T.J. Hockenson vs. Saints linebackers

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had a huge game against the Dolphins last week. His 13 catches for 119 yards isn't likely to happen again, but he will create a tough matchup for New Orleans, particularly for the linebackers who try to take him down after catching the ball.

On the injury report, starting Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss is listed as out with a calf injury, while edge rusher Anfernee Jennings is also out with a knee injury. Not only that, but Jaylan Ford is questionable, and Carl Granderson was limited in practice earlier this week with an ankle injury.

New Orleans is all banged up in the middle of their defense, and Hockenson should be licking his chops at the opportunity to have another great day with Kyler Murray throwing him the football.

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