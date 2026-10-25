3 Things That Mattered Most in Vikings' 16-10 Win Over Colts in Week 7

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. — The bye week came and went, leaving the Vikings to make their return to action on a chilly Sunday afternoon.

Legendary play-by-play announcer Paul Allen sounded the Gjallarhorn as the Vikings kicked off their third home game of the season in pursuit of their first 6-0 start since 2009. Former Vikings safety Cam Bynum received a warm welcome in his first game back at U.S. Bank Stadium after leaving for Indy in free agency in 2025. That said, the Vikings' 16-10 win over the Colts on Sunday was defined by another lackluster showing from the offense, as defense and special teams once again carried the team to victory.

As the perfect season continues, here's what mattered most in a game that left more questions than answers as the Vikings improved to 6-0 with a win against a potential trade partner.

1. Vikings' “offensive” display

If you were hoping that Sunday’s game would build on the hints of promise shown in Week 5’s matchup against the Saints, you certainly walked away disappointed.

The first drive of the game would paint a picture of what was to come, as the Vikings wasted a great opening kick return from Myles Price by unsuccessfully running four times in a row for a turnover on downs in Colts’ territory. Luckily, the O did just enough in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Kyler Murray flashed his legs on a 35-yard scramble before finding T.J. Hockenson in the end zone (h/t NFL) to celebrate National Tight End Day.

A TD for T.J. Hockenson on National Tight Ends Day 😌



INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E0aOAL9M10 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

It’s hard to tell whether head coach Kevin O’Connell has become too cautious as a play caller or if Murray is being too cautious as a quarterback, but something has to change if the Vikings' offense wants to compete with some of the best teams in the league in November.

2. Defense dominates once again

Can defensive coordinator Brian Flores win NFL Coach of the Year? No, but the Assistant Coach of the Year award may already have his name stamped on it.

Minnesota's defense stole the show once again, taking a quick break to allow potential future Viking Jonathan Taylor a chance to check out the U.S. Bank Stadium end zone. After that, the defense locked in, bringing a relentless attack on Daniel Jones all afternoon, resulting in four sacks and a total of 44 yards for the Colts’ offense. Veteran linebacker Blake Cashman in particular had a monster day (h/t NFL), with two sacks and nine tackles on the afternoon.

Blake Cashman steps up for the sack 😤



INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MSl2dfO6k7 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

The Vikings’ defense continues to prove itself as a championship-level group. The only question is whether the offense can carry its own weight when Minnesota matches up against some of the NFL's top offensive units.

3. Reichard record and the end of a streak

Kicker Will Reichard officially passed Gary Anderson’s franchise record of 35 straight successful field goals on Sunday, further proving the immense value he’s brought to the team since being drafted in 2024. On his next attempt, the third-year kicker had a 59-yarder blocked that left the home crowd in shock.

While Reichard’s heroics this season have been a fan favorite storyline, it’s further proof of the offense’s inability to consistently find the end zone. This trend desperately needs to shift if this team wants to contend in January. In the meantime, Vikings fans should hope that Reichard’s miss leads to a new streak that carries him clean through the playoffs.

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