One Vikings Position Battle That Has Quietly Been Decided Already

The Vikings will report to training camp in a few weeks. Like many teams, the Vikings will use their ramp-up to the regular season to sort out several spots in the starting lineup. While the quarterback competition will get plenty of headlines, it’s not the only position up for grabs.

The center position felt like it needed some competition heading into the offseason, but it seems to be resolved with Blake Brandel as the winner.

Blake Brandel has clear edge on Vikings' center competition

Brandel spent his first five seasons with the Vikings as a utility reserve but moved to center when Ryan Kelly was knocked out of the lineup due to a concussion.

Kelly has since retired, though, and with limited experience, there was a good argument for the Vikings to add depth behind Brandel. At the same time, comments from head coach Kevin O’Connell on March 31 (h/t Vikings team reporter Lindsey Young) make it seem like Brandel had the job wrapped up even if they wanted to see how he did in the fall program.

It was really encouraging to see a guy that had never done it before, kind of seamlessly jump in there and attack that opportunity. I guess this is the best way to say it: It is great that we feel that good about Blake’s versatility, but ultimately we want to do what’s best for Blake to ascend and reach his highest potential at one position or have the flexibility to still play [multiple] positions. Kevin O'Connell on Blake Brandel

If the Vikings were leaving the door open for Brandel to play multiple positions, they seem to have closed it with their offseason decisions. Minnesota did not sign a center to compete with Brandel during free agency, and 2024 sixth-round pick Michael Jurgens was not impressive in limited action, allowing nine pressures and four sacks on 165 pass-blocking snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings did add Gavin Gerhardt in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he performed well in pass protection with seven pressures and no sacks allowed during his final collegiate season at Cincinnati. But even then, Gerhardt ranked 612th on Wide Left’s consensus board, suggesting he shouldn’t have been drafted.

Gavin Gerhardt has some potential; however, the rookie OL will need to make significant improvements if he wants to start for the Vikings. | USA TODAY Sports

With Jurgens struggling and Gerhardt a long shot, Brandel is all but certainly the winner. Even then, some Vikings fans might have some concerns based on his performance at center last season.

Questions remain

Brandel played 438 snaps at center after initially being moved in Week 5, but his 56.8 overall grade through the rest of the season ranked 37th out of 42 qualifiers at the position, per PFF. He also was sufficient in pass protection with 15 pressures and three sacks allowed on 277 pass-blocking snaps, but he also had growing pains, including a snap that went over the head of Carson Wentz during a Week 7 loss to the Eagles.

Maybe getting a full offseason to work at center could help Brandel take a leap forward; however, at age 29, it’s fair to wonder how big that leap could be.

Either way, the Vikings’ actions have shown that they are willing to find out, and Brandel will be the likely starter at center.