3 Vikings Hot Takes for the 2026 Season (Defensive Questions, Playoff Outlook & More)

Week 1 is rapidly approaching, and the true Vikings will finally be revealed. After quarterback battles, head-scratching preseason performances, and a draft done by an interim general manager, the bizarre offseason is finally ready to give way to some real football. But the drama won't end there, and three potentially wild outcomes may be more possible than at first glance.

Keeping that in mind, here are three hot takes for the 2026 edition of the Vikings.

1. Vikings' run defense will be bottom-five unit

The Vikings were the 21st-ranked run defense last year, and while moving on from Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen may be some addition by subtraction, the issues still aren't perfectly solved.

Jalen Redmond enjoyed a breakout season, but at 27 years old, it's reasonable to ask if the emergence is truly here, or if 2025 was simply a flash in the pan. A huge reason for the success, or failure, of the Vikings' defensive front in 2026 will be reflected in that question, and Redmond may have to do a lot of heavy lifting.

Minnesota added Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange in the early rounds of this April's NFL Draft, hoping to revamp their defensive line. Both players have shown promise this summer, but Banks is still working his way back into game shape after his foot injury, and Orange will also surely have some rookie growing pains. A pair of late-round Kwesi Adofo-Mensah picks in Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will take on larger roles as well.

Caleb Banks will need a huge season if the Vikings hope to consistently stop the run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redmond is the veteran in the room at just 27, and the youth up front will either be exciting or traumatizing. Ingram-Dawkins and the rookie Banks were the two-bottom-graded Vikings this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), for what it's worth, and their progression will need to happen rather quickly. It's not like they'll have a nice, leisurely stroll through 2026. The Vikings will face Jahmyr Gibbs (twice), Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, Breece Hall and 2025's rushing champion James Cook this season.

The sacks will be there again in 2026, but the run stops, on the other hand, may be a huge issue for the defense.

2. Donovan Jackson is the Vikings' best offensive lineman

Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill are two of the top tackles in the NFL, but after a promising rookie campaign, it could be guard Donovan Jackson taking over as the Vikings' best lineman.

Jackson didn't grade especially well in 2025, posting a pedestrian 59.1 PFF grade, but he battled a wrist injury for much of the season and was stuck between a revolving door of tackles and centers throughout much of 2025. With a healthy line and a healthy wrist, Jackson is primed for a breakout sophomore season. Meanwhile, O'Neill is 31, and Darrisaw has yet to play a full season since entering the league.

According to ESPN, Jackson had the fifth-best run-block win rate among all guards in 2025, and with some improved pass-blocking, he'll be on his way to becoming one of the most complete interior offensive linemen in the league.

3. Vikings squeak into the playoffs as a wild card, then go on a run to the NFC Championship

With a new quarterback in a very new system, it's wise to assume the offense won't hit its stride for some time.

After all, Kyler Murray was splitting reps as recently as three weeks ago. He's also in a bit of unfamiliar territory with the Vikings' offense. Since 2022, the Vikings have run shotgun just 53% of the time, while Murray was in it 83% of the time during his days in Arizona. That's not to say he or Kevin O'Connell can't adjust some, but it's a change, and change almost always means either better or worse.

The Vikings will also depend on several key rookies developing throughout the season. While Banks, Orange, Jake Golday or the Thomas safeties may not be ready to come in and start right now, they may be at some point (and might have to).

They will likely start slowly this year, but as Murray gets more comfortable and the rookies find their footing, the Vikings may peak at the right time.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.