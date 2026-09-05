3 Vikings Lineup Decisions I'd Make If I Were Kevin O'Connell in Week 1

The 2026 NFL season is here, and Vikings fans want to see how head coach Kevin O'Connell will rebound after missing the playoffs last year. Purple and Gold's potential journey back to the postseason will begin with a showdown against the rival Packers in Week 1.

Being a head coach isn't easy, but here are three decisions I'd make if I were O'Connell in the Vikings' season-opening tilt.

1. Make Jordan Mason the bell cow

Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. are widely expected to split running back duties for the Vikings in 2026, but that plan may not hold up for long.

Jones was initially cut from the team this spring before returning on a reduced deal a few weeks later. That doesn't exactly exude confidence from the Vikings entering his 10th season. He's coming off of an injury-filled year and has seen his yards per carry drop in four straight seasons. He'll also be 32 in a few months, and of all starting running backs in the league, only Derrick Henry is older.

Jones still provides some value on third downs as a receiver and pass blocker, but Mason should really get the bulk of the work.

Mason is an analytics hero, but has yet to fully break out in the NFL. Despite a career average of 5.1 yards per carry, his poor pass-blocking and cement-filled shoes have kept him from earning a larger role. His long rush last season was just 24 yards, but he's apparently looked much leaner and more explosive this summer, opening the door to a bigger role with the Vikings this season.

If Mason can clean up his protection issues and show some burst on the edge, there's going to be little reason to limit his opportunities.

2. Start Domonique Orange

The Vikings' defensive line figures to be a revolving door of about five or six players this season, but Domonique Orange should get the nod over Levi Drake Rodriguez. Not only would a defensive front with a Redmond and an Orange set the table for any number of clever nicknames, but the Vikings' third-round pick has impressed enough early on to get his shot.

Domonique Orange deserves the opportunity to play a big role in the Vikings' defense as early as Week 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Big Citrus" is currently in line to split reps at nose tackle with Rodriguez, who has also impressed this summer, but Minnesota should favor the younger Orange. He's the future of the position and already seems ready to start after a strong preseason. He'll be a crucial run-stopper after teams gashed the Vikings for 124 yards on the ground per game last season, and he apparently can even drop into coverage when needed.

This isn't a Rodriguez bash post, though, and he'll have a key role in the rotation this year. But if the race is as close as it seems, the tie should go to Orange for the most reps.

3. Carson Wentz should be QB2

As bad as the optics are for demoting the 2024 10th-overall pick to the No. 3 quarterback, it just has to be done.

After a bizarre summer filled with a questionable quarterback battle, a poor preseason showing, and a mysterious ankle injury, J.J. McCarthy's offseason hasn't been quiet. A trade doesn't feel likely at this point, and the Vikings should just stash their former franchise quarterback for 2026 and re-evaluate next year.

Carson Wentz, meanwhile, was 21-of-29 for 188 yards in the preseason, and while he didn't set the world on fire, he showed that the offense can at least function with him at the helm. Ideally, Kyler Murray stays healthy all season, and the Vikings are never forced to make a decision, but Wentz provides the best chance to stay afloat.

Carson Wentz, easily, is the best backup QB option that the Vikings have to begin the 2026 NFL season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Nolan Teasley emphasized that McCarthy's story isn't written yet, but he declined to give specifics about his role this season. It's probably safe to say both sides are ready to move on, but McCarthy's play and salary make a trade difficult. His knowledge of O'Connell's system makes him more valuable to the Vikings than a Day 3 pick, too, and Minnesota probably has no qualms about letting this situation ride into next year.

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