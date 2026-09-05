Kyler Murray’s Vikings Future Will Hinge on His September Performance

Several Vikings enter 2026 with long-term implications looming over their time in purple, but Kyler Murray is the one most responsible for the team’s success.

The 29-year-old QB grew up rooting for the Vikings, so it's safe to say he understands the immense pressure to put together a winning season. If Murray and the team plan to do that, they’ll need to hit the ground running in September.

Kyler Murray and the Vikings' September slate

The Vikings' opponents this month? Two divisional opponents and an NFC playoff contender. Not exactly the easiest path to a 3-0 start. But given how their schedule unfolds later in the season, Murray and the Vikings will need to build a solid cushion.

Luckily for the Vikings, Murray has proven capable of leading his team to a hot start in the past, guiding the Cardinals to a 7-0 run in 2021 and impressing teammates along the way. If he wants to prove himself worthy of a long-term contract in Minnesota and lead the team to the playoffs in 2026, a similar start to the season may be required.

The first month of the Vikings' season will feature three games:

Home against the Packers (9/13): 3:25 p.m. CT

Away against the Bears (9/20): 12 p.m. CT

Away against the Buccaneers (9/27): 3:05 p.m. CT

None of these will be particularly easy wins, but Murray will have the chance to silence doubters early on by emerging from this stretch with a winning record. The opener against the Packers will be of particular importance, as Murray will have the benefit of not having to worry about Micah Parsons lining up on the opposing defense, a luxury that he’s unlikely to have when the team heads to Green Bay in November.

The early trio of opponents also represents a mixed bag of play against quarterbacks last season. The Packers ranked 11th against the pass, while the Bears and Bucs came in at 22nd and 27th, respectively. That said, a mobile QB like Murray could benefit from the fact that Chicago allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to the position, while Tampa Bay allowed the 7th-most.

If Murray can play smart and safe football over this stretch, he could set himself and the team up for quite the start, as their next few games include matchups against the Dolphins, Saints and Colts—all of whom are figuring out their 2026 identities.

After that, things get spicy, making an early buffer essential.

The looming gauntlet

Murray and the Vikings kick off November by entering the truly definitive portion of their schedule:

Away against the Lions (11/1): 12 p.m. CT

Home against the Bills (11/9): 7:15 p.m. CT

Away against the Packers (11/15) 12 p.m. CT

Away against the Niners in Mexico City (11/22): 7:20 p.m. CT

Home against the Falcons (11/29): 12 p.m. CT

Home against the Panthers (12/6): 3:25 p.m. CT

Away against the Patriots (12/10): 7:15 p.m. CT

Home against the Lions (12/20): 7:20 p.m. CT

In their eight-game stretch from 11/1-12/20 the Vikings will play three divisional games, four primetime games, five playoff teams, and one Super Bowl participant.



A hot start in September and October is CRUCIAL. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 4, 2026

It's safe to assume the Vikings will face some adversity against top-tier competition, especially since injuries are also likely to be a factor this deep into the season. Murray will need to prove he can hang against some of the better teams in the league, but stacking early wins could take a significant amount of pressure off his shoulders.

If Murray and the Vikings want to come out the other side with a winning record, the foundation they lay in September will be key. The Purple and Gold's playoff chances and Murray’s future with the team may depend on it. After all, things won't be getting any easier as the year goes on.

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