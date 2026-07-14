3 Vikings Who Won't Be on the Roster by Week 1

When the Minnesota Vikings arrive at training camp this month, there will be many players looking to secure their roster spots. But the fate of some players is more clear than others.

With a 90-man roster that must be cut down to 53 players by Aug. 30, the Vikings will have to make some tough decisions. But in the case of Max Brosmer, Taki Taimani and Dwight McGlothern, their fates may already be sealed as the Vikings prepare to make their way to Eagan.

QB Max Brosmer

At this time a year ago, Brosmer was a great camp story. An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota, Brosmer was impressing Kevin O’Connell and making a case for a spot in the Vikings’ quarterback room. Brosmer essentially won his spot with a solid showing in the final preseason game, and Minnesota traded Sam Howell to make room a few days later. But from that point forward, the hype train got out of control.

Fans’ visions of “Purple Purdy” were quickly debunked when Brosmer tossed four interceptions during his first career start against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30. While he won a Christmas matchup against the Detroit Lions, it was more in spite of his performance, as he completed just 9-of-16 passes for 51 yards and took seven sacks in the 23-10 victory.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis noted that the Vikings “still think highly” of Brosmer in his notebook from minicamp, but there may not be room to keep him on the active roster. Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are expected to occupy the top two spots on the depth chart and Carson Wentz returned after filling in as a starter for five games last season. Unless there’s a surprising trade of McCarthy or Murray, Brosmer’s path to remain in Minnesota could be on the practice squad.

DT Taki Taimani

Another undrafted free agent, Taimani has been a depth piece for the Vikings since making the roster in 2024. But since he suffered a serious ankle injury after seven games, he hasn’t been able to get a significant role in Brian Flores’s defense.

The limited sample size in his rookie season was promising. According to Pro Football Focus, Taimani didn’t have a pressure or a sack on 70 defensive snaps, but he did post solid grades, including 61.2 overall, 69.9 in run defense and 70.6 in tackling. He failed to make the team last year after logging four tackles on 59 defensive snaps during the preseason and was waived before spending most of 2025 on the practice squad.

Looking at his training camp outlook, he may have a similar difficulty making the final roster. The Vikings bolstered their defensive line during the draft, taking Caleb Banks in the first round and Domonique Orange in the third round. But the Vikings still have 2025 UDFA Elijah Williams while also having signed Isaiahh Loudermilk and Eric Johnson II in free agency.

Unless Taimani really impresses, his best bet is the practice squad or finding another team that will give him an opportunity.

CB Dwight McGlothern

The final cut candidate made the team with an impressive showing during the 2024 preseason. But while many were optimistic about his upside, McGlothern hasn’t lived up to the hopes of being another UDFA gem over the past two seasons.

The optimism came a couple years ago when McGlothern posted an 88.4 overall grade on 80 defensive snaps per PFF. While it was a small sample size, he allowed just two catches for seven yards with an interception on four targets and made enough of an impression to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Despite appearing in five games, McGlothern only had 20 defensive snaps and didn’t allow a reception on two targets during the 2024 regular season. The real trouble came last year when he played in 10 games but had just 31 total defensive snaps and was waived in November, perhaps signaling that Flores didn’t trust him to see the field.

The depth chart is another signal of that lack of trust. The Vikings signed James Pierre in free agency and they have Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers locked in as starters. 2026 fifth-round pick Charles Demmings should also make the roster and McGlothern will battle Zemaiah Vaughn, Marcus Allen, Tyreek Chappell and Da’Veawn Armstead for the final spot if they keep five corners.